Tax Day is Monday, but Americans have more on their minds than just their W-2s.

Every American is facing an additional tax in the form of record-high inflation, spurred by 15 months of big government spending and unrelenting attacks on domestic energy production by the Biden administration.

A new U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report this month revealed that inflation jumped 8.5 percent in the past year, the fastest year-over-year rate since 1981. Meanwhile, buying power has rapidly declined as Americans will have to earn $5,000 more this year to simply keep up with what they could afford last year.

History repeats itself when our leaders fail—or refuse—to learn from the past. We’re back in the 1970s and 80s living through modern day stagflation. I was just a kid back then, but I remember our family trying to make ends meet by walking the roads collecting aluminum cans. What we made, we used to buy food and very early we learned the value of a dollar. That was our reality growing up.

Today, millions of middle class families, seniors on fixed incomes, and job creators face similar hardships as they grapple with rising inflation and the consequences of Joe Biden’s disastrous policies — in their paychecks, at the gas pump, in the grocery store and elsewhere.

As much as President Biden wants to make excuses and blame others for this troubling trend, the fact is Americans are rightly holding him accountable: 69 percent disapproved of the president’s handling of inflation according to a recent CBS News Poll.

It’s no surprise approval ratings at the White House are in free fall. Every response from this administration on combating inflation has been a half measure or an excuse.

In March, President Biden announced the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from our strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) to lower gas prices. The SPR is for natural disasters and other unforeseen emergencies, not for cleaning up the current administration’s policy failures and mitigating their refusal to support domestic energy production.

Last week, Biden conjured up a new scheme to artificially lower gas prices by allowing 15% ethanol blend gasoline, or E15, to be sold in the United States. With commodity prices already inflated, this could lead to even greater increases in food prices down the road.

The administration is now attempting to attribute America’s inflation as a “Putin Price Hike”, an unfortunate externality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While there is no doubt that this conflict has contributed to increased energy prices in America, the timeline is clear. Inflation started to rise the moment Joe Biden became President of the United States.

When Biden took office in January of 2021, the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.25, inflation was at 1.4 percent. By October 2021, eight months into President Biden’s presidency and four months before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Energy Information Administration cautioned that Americans could spend up to 50 percent more over the winter to heat their homes amidst the average gas price at $3.19. Inflation had shot to 6.5 percent.

The American people need real solutions — actionable steps to reinvigorate the economy and get our nation back to the economic powerhouse it was before the pandemic.

First, we simply cannot afford to continue spending into oblivion and saddling our children and grandchildren with lifetimes of debt.

Second, American energy is the key to tackling inflation. We must rebuild America’s energy dominance by lifting the federal freeze on new oil and gas projects, expediting the approval of pipelines, and establishing a regulatory environment where domestic producers can thrive. Nothing in America can be produced without energy, and it should— and must be — American energy.

Americans are seeing the worth of every dollar saved — for a rainy day, a down payment on a house, kids’ college, retirement, long-term care — diminish with each day Joe Biden is in office. Without stability in our currency, our supply chains, our energy sources, and our leadership, America cannot remain the land of opportunity.

The truth is, the opportunity cost of President Biden’s inflation tax is the American dream.

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Middleburg, represents the 12th Congressional District.