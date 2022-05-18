🔊 Listen to this

On behalf of United Way of Wyoming Valley, I would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to all of our Day of Caring donors, volunteers, and partners for their efforts and participation to make this year’s volunteer event a huge success.

The Day of Caring was held on May 11, and it’s amazing how much change more than 500 volunteers from 52 local businesses can make in just one day. Volunteers completed a variety of projects at 33 local nonprofit organizations and charitable causes. According to data from Independent Sector, a national coalition of nonprofit organizations, the volunteer effort this year which included grounds cleanup, landscaping, painting, organizing, crafts for children, carpentry, gardening, and so much more, resulted in nearly $90,000 of value to our community.

Each year for 29 years, the Day of Caring has had a profound impact that extends far beyond numbers and statistics. Through volunteerism and donations, together, the Day of Caring helps provide vital services and creates a deeper sense of community and connectedness within the Wyoming Valley.

We are grateful to all who support the important work of the United Way. We don’t do it alone, and we couldn’t do it without you. Thank you for caring and thank you for living united.

Bill Jones

President/CEO

United Way of Wyoming Valley

[email protected]