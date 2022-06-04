🔊 Listen to this

Throughout my two-decade career in public transportation, I’ve supervised the operation of numerous buses and van fleets for transit systems throughout the Commonwealth. I’ve seen gas prices fluctuate and during such times, new riders come and try transit.

Once prices leveled out, some would remain transit riders as they came to appreciate the many conveniences and benefits transit offers.

Others might return to their previous forms of commuting.

But this time, something feels different. The most recent spike in gas prices has lasted longer, and prices continue to climb without much in the way of lulls. Experts advise these higher gas prices will likely linger longer.

So once again, this provides an opportunity for people to assess their habits and commuting choices — how they travel to work, school, medical services, running errands and even recreational activities. And once again, we in transit are here and ready to serve the needs of the traveling public.

If you notice a bus stop within walking or rolling distance of your daily destinations, I encourage you to try transit. With public transit available in all 67 counties across the commonwealth, it’s probably even easier than you think.

Here in Luzerne County, $4 cash as you board an LCTA bus will get you a day pass with unlimited trips.

That’s less than the cost of one gallon of gas. You can go much further on $4 with transit than on less than one gallon of gas.

Also, seniors ages 65 and older can sign up through our state sponsored program and ride LCTA busesfor no charge.

Students have an opportunity to receive a great deal as well, as kindergarten through 12th grade and college students can ride for $28 a month on our 31-day student pass, which includes unlimited trips.

Think of how little $28 would buy a student each month in gas and parking charges, compared to the unlimited travel options a student has with a 31-day bus pass. We also have bike racks on every bus so you can bike to the bus as part of your daily travels.

Public transit truly is a community-centered form of transportation. Here at LCTA, we allocate limited resources as best we can to cover 36 municipalities — traveling throughout most of Luzerne County and the City of Scranton. LCTA operates 20 bus routes from early in the morning until after midnight. We are open Monday through Saturday.

It’s hard to believe LCTA will soon be celebrating 50 years of service. The authority’s anniversary provides a perfect opportunity to invite those who may not have tried our service yet to come check us out. We’re reliable, safe, and an efficient use of your commuting and travel budget.

LCTA routes, services and pricing information may be found online at www.lctabus.com or by calling 570-288-9356.

Robert Fiume is the executive director of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority.