None other than Saint Teresa of Calcutta – known around the world as Mother Teresa – said, “Just show up and good things will happen.” If you need a second source as we regularly do in the newspaper business, actor and director Woody Allen said, “Eighty percent of success is showing up.”

This may be one of the only times these two sources will ever be quoted together, but both are correct, especially when it comes to the Downtown Rebound. So much is being done for the downtown recovery, but it’s going to take everyone showing up consistently for long-term success.

I have been coming to Downtown Wilkes-Barre five or six days a week since the mid-1990s, and I’ve been employed by the same company, Times Leader Media Group, for 26 years, a company that chose to stay and thrive in the heartbeat of the region.

There must be something to the idea that showing up leads to good things happening. I recently found the following quote from former publisher Mark Contreras, who in the 90s shared a vision about Downtown Wilkes-Barre. At that time, the Times Leader needed a new location to house our new press installation. This is what Mark said about why we chose to stay here:

“The group needed to decide where to locate the new press, and they wisely picked our distribution center located at 90 East Market Street. Building a new facility on a space of land would have allowed us unlimited space and would have removed other obstacles we faced during the renovation of the existing facility. We stayed downtown, however, because of our belief that our area’s future hinged on a revitalized and healthy downtown. We’re glad we committed to staying here. Construction began on September 12, 1995, and continued until late 1996. We began testing our new presses in October 1996 and began live press runs on January 13, 1997.”

Mark wrote those words 25 years ago almost to the day, and I couldn’t have said it better myself. And yet, we need more local commitment to the downtown from everyone who lives and works here and people who want to live and work here but haven’t yet made the jump.

At the Times Leader, we’ve committed ourselves to this large corner in Downtown Wilkes-Barre where we operate a 30,000-square-foot building. The utilities are expensive and the costs for newsprint and ink are on the rise, but we aren’t going anywhere. We will carry on supporting the needs of this growing community.

We’re here to stay and we aren’t alone. Look around at all the other businesses large and small that are committed to the same thing. Look at the ongoing work of the Diamond City Partnership, Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit management organization, in attracting businesses to the center city and encouraging people to support several special events and celebrations.

For the past six months, we’ve committed a page in the newspaper each week to share the voices of the local downtown community and business leaders, residents and friends on their specific connections to the downtown space. We choose also to highlight downtown businesses, all in the name of support. All our businesses need everyone’s support and, if you are like me, you are already here doing exactly that. You just need to keep showing up. Show up to shop, dine and enjoy downtown events. Show up consistently. No more “lean in” or “engage” buzzwords, it’s time to simply show up with your support.

My husband, Michael, has also worked downtown since he was 18 years old. As a couple, we continue to show up more and more downtown. Dinners, meetings, lunches, events and shopping all contribute to the local downtown economy. It’s time and money well spent in the place we call our work home (and for many of us our residential home) for so many years.

In the weeks to come, we’ll talk more about Diamond City Partnership and the special committee formed to help transition the needs of the downtown. This group is tirelessly committed because when DCP asked for committee volunteers, they showed up. I showed up, too. As Mark Contreras correctly pointed out, we need a “healthy and revitalized” downtown.

I’m happy and proud to say that we at the Times Leader will continue to be part of the progress. Will you show up with us?

Kerry Miscavage is the publisher of The Times Leader.