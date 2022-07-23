🔊 Listen to this

Most people would probably agree that one of the more challenging aspects of being associated with a nonprofit organization is the continuous need to fundraise and ask for support. As someone who does this for a living, it really can be a difficult and sometimes lonely job.

At the United Way of Wyoming Valley, we raise approximately $3.5 million every year. It is certainly not easy to do, and given the pandemic, the past two years have been especially hard. We believe the trend will continue as we all face inflationary pressures and the increasing cost of gas, groceries and other products.

Over the past several weeks, four individuals have asked me, “How do you do it?” They were referring to fundraising and, of course, at the United Way, I don’t do it alone, but I knew what they meant.

As you would imagine, fundraising is always a topic of conversation in my line of work. Yet, I found it unusual that four different people would basically ask me the same question in such a relatively short period of time. After the third time it came up, I began to reflect on a better answer than saying, “It’s just part of the job.”

I don’t think “how” we do it is the most important question. I think “why” we do it is the question I would rather answer.

For 100 years, the United Way of Wyoming Valley has always been passionate about our community. I think I could speak for the 12 directors who proceeded me in my role and all the staff who have ever worked for the organization when I say that we do all that we have done and continue to do to help those in need and make our community a stronger, healthier, better place to call home.

Today, our strategy to improve the community over time is focused on helping at-risk children and families living in poverty. Core to that strategy is helping students graduate on time and with confidence. We believe that, long-term, education remains the best pathway out of poverty and opens the door to opportunity later in life. If we can help children succeed today, their future and the future of our community will be brighter.

As advocates for children, we promote home visitation programs that support new and expectant parents from birth through the early years, early brain development, and positive parenting. We are also focused on quality childcare, access to Pre-K for school readiness, good school attendance, grade level reading, out of school time programming, summer learning, and so much more.

We believe in the potential of every child, period. We also believe that every child deserves opportunities to grow, learn, and achieve. Every day, with the support of volunteers and partners, as well as the tremendous generosity of thousands of donors each year, we do everything we can to improve the odds of success for children and families, help others in need, and strengthen our community. It is our purpose and why we do what we do.

So, while I spend my busy days worrying about “how” to do our work as well as we can, I sleep well at night because I know “why.”

To all those who help kids, families, and those in need in our community, thank you.

Bill Jones is president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.