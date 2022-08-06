🔊 Listen to this

In July of 2015, Scranton Police Officer John Wilding heroically pursued three armed suspects fleeing arrest by foot at a crime scene. Tragically, Officer Wilding died in the line of duty pursuing those criminal suspects.

John Wilding’s death is a vivid reminder of how dangerous it is for members of law enforcement to serve and protect our communities.

Thankfully, a bipartisan group of legislators led by state Sens. John Yudichak, Marty Flynn and Lisa Baker worked with Mary Wilding, John’s mother, and law enforcement groups like the District Attorney’s Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and Voices of Joe to pass the Officer John Wilding Law. The new law makes it a felony to seriously injure or kill a cop by knowingly and intentionally evading arrest on foot.

Protecting cops who serve and protect us seems like a good, common sense idea. In fact, a majority of Republicans and Democrats agreed with Senate Bill 814, authored by Yudichak, and voted to make the Officer Wilding Law one more important layer of protection for our police officers in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code.

One legislator, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta voted no on the Officer Wilding Law, and he agreed with the ACLU who suggested criminal suspects have a constitutional right to evade arrest. The ACLU’s position and the no vote from Kenyatta, who hails from Pennsylvania’s crime capital Philadelphia, are radical and extreme.

As bizarre and extreme as the concept is too law-abiding citizens, voters should be outraged that Democrat candidate Vito Malacari invited Kenyatta to walk the streets of the 119th District on the seventh anniversary of Officer Wilding’s death.

The 119th district is currently being vacated by state Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, who voted yes on the bill along with other Democratic colleagues from Northeast Pennsylvania such as Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and Rep. Mike Carroll. The district needs someone who believes in safe communities.

Is there anything more insulting to the family of Officer Wilding? Is there anything more out of touch with the voters or the 119th District than bringing an anti-cop, radical left-wing Philadelphia politician to the 119th District who voted against the Officer Wilding Law?

It makes you question Vito Malacari’s judgment and his allegiance — does he stand with us, those of us who stand for law and order, or does he stand with radical, left-wing Philadelphia politicians who want to defund the police and put our brave members of law enforcement, like Officer John Wilding, at risk?

Alec Ryncavage is a the Republican candidate for state representative in the 119th District.