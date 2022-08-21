🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre and King’s College are places that keep calling me back. I was assigned to King’s for the first time by the Congregation of Holy Cross 36 years ago to teach part-time at King’s and to serve as a deacon at St. Nicholas Parish. After two years of teaching as a new priest, I was sent off to doctoral studies. Upon earning a doctorate in theology, I was called back to teach full-time at King’s and to assist in local parishes, a blessing that lasted a dozen years. I was transferred to Stonehill College in 2007 and then served as a provincial superior before being called back once again in 2012. I am so grateful that I keep getting called back.

As the president of King’s, I often feel “called back” to immerse myself in the great founding mission of our institution—the education of coal miners’ sons—and to envision how that great mission responds to the needs of students today. Blessed to be at the premiere of “Agnes” at the F.M. Kirby Center, I found myself taken by the stories of grit and determination that rebuilt this amazing community after the flood. I was reminded that King’s has, from its foundation, been deeply embedded in the heart and soul of this community and shares the same spirit of grit and determination.

Walking back to campus from the premiere, I passed the sites of the former Ramada Hotel, the Spring Brook Water Company, and Times Leader buildings. The restoration of these downtown buildings into the Alley Center for Health Sciences, the Mulligan Center for Engineering, and the soon to be renovated site of our first doctoral program spoke volumes to me of the college’s commitment to Wilkes-Barre, while providing outstanding educational opportunities to our students and great economic impact to the city.

The next day as I walked past O’Hara Hall—remembering the blighted buildings that it replaced— to celebrate Mass in the new Chapel of Christ the King—the site of the former Memorial Presbyterian Church—I was reminded again of the college’s commitment to Wilkes-Barre while providing outstanding academic, residential, and spiritual experiences for our students.

At King’s, our students are at the center of all that we do. Much like Wilkes-Barre in 1972, I have been amazed at their grit and determination the past two years to persevere despite such an act of God – this time, a pandemic. Our Student Government leadership, led by its president Christian Hernandez, has inspired the college’s work with two great slogans that have called us to be the best we can be. Last year, “Better Together” challenged all of us to re-engage fully in the King’s experience. Athletic competitions, co-curricular events, friends hanging out, and studying together returned to revitalize our campus and downtown. This year, Student Government has proposed “Monarchs in Action” calling us to serve one another and our local community. Our students keep calling us back to be the community that lives the vision of our

founding president to teach students not only how to make a living, but how to live. We need to be and act together to truly live.

The college’s amazing faculty, staff, and administration are constantly at work mentoring our students in this vision, working closely with them, providing the educational and formative experiences that are preparing them for great careers and to be great citizens contributing to the common good. Whether it’s a professor meeting with a student for coffee at Pour to discuss a research project in the lab, a coach modeling teamwork for a student-athlete on the field, or a staff member accompanying students on a SERVE immersion experience with a local nonprofit, it’s the relationships of our students engaging with our mentors that transform their lives.

Other great relationships that support our students and build up the local community are the extensive and rich internship opportunities with local businesses and nonprofits. Our students learn so much from the rich talent in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and their education is deeply enhanced by the many great relationships we share with not only great alumni but also so many others in our business, civic, and religious communities.

Yes, King’s College and Wilkes-Barre keep calling me back, but I imagine it’s simply the people I owe it to. We say of a King’s education in the Holy Cross tradition that our education “transforms minds and hearts with zeal in communities of hope.” Community transforms us, and it’s community that keeps calling me back.

Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., is President of King’s College.