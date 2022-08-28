🔊 Listen to this

We’re all quite familiar with the horrific toll Alzheimer’s disease takes on both patients and their caregivers.

Fortunately, we in the medical community are working hard to continually improve the treatment for those with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Plus, we have admirable awareness campaigns, such as World Alzheimer’s Month.

Every September, the monthlong observance, which also includes World Alzheimer’s Day on Sept. 21, focuses on raising awareness and challenging the stigma surrounding dementia. This year’s theme, “Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s,” continues the 2021 campaign’s focus on diagnosis, the warning signs of dementia and the continued effect of COVID-19 on the global dementia community – with a special focus on post-diagnosis support.

Currently, about 55 million people around the world are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. As the baby boom generation continues to age, that number is projected to rise to 139 million by 2050. However, up to three quarters of those with dementia worldwide haven’t been diagnosed.

As depressing as those statistics are, it’s worth noting that progress is being made in the area of Alzheimer’s/dementia research and treatment. We at The Wright Center for Community Health are proud to offer clinical Alzheimer’s and dementia testing, evaluation and individualized care plans that can be shared with a patient’s primary care physician.

Based on the award-winning model established at UCLA, our Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is designed to help patients and families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. I’m proud to be part of a passionate team of geriatricians, advanced practitioners and dementia care specialists who follow an integrated care team model that works closely with patients’ primary care and/or referring physicians to ensure that care is comprehensive and coordinated for both the patient and their family members and/or caregivers.

The program features several key components, among them:

• A 90-minute in-person visit with a dementia care specialist;

• A personalized care plan developed with the primary/referring physician;

• Follow-up phone calls and/or in-person visits to ensure the plan is implemented or modified as needed;

• 24/7, 365-day-a-year access to caregivers for assistance and advice in order to avoid emergency department visits and hospitalizations;

• Ongoing patient monitoring with at least one annual in-person visit to ensure that ongoing and emerging needs are being met.

Meanwhile, we’re now partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter to offer an Alzheimer’s and dementia family support group on the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at our Mid Valley Practice, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn.

In addition, The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s one-year geriatric fellowship emphasizes quality of care and a deep understanding of the socioeconomic determinants of health in order to develop competent, compassionate geriatricians. We follow the Age-Friendly Health Systems’ 4Ms Framework for patient care — measuring What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility for our senior population.

Hopefully, we’ll see some real breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s and dementia treatment during the next few years. But until then, we’ll continue to make sure our patients are getting first-rate care, and that caregivers are receiving the resources and support they’ll need to handle this incredibly trying experience.

Edward J. Dzielak, D.O., FACP, is certified in internal medicine and geriatric medicine. He is accepting adult patients over the age of 65 at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley Practice and provides consultations for older adults and their primary care providers. He also serves as program director of the Geriatrics Fellowship at The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education. He earned his medical degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Medical School and is a graduate of the Scranton Temple Residency Program (now The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education).