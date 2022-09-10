🔊 Listen to this

Every August, like so many others, I become a fan of Little League baseball. I pay attention to our local all-star teams; root for them in regional and state playoffs; and really hope the Pennsylvania team has success in Williamsport. Even if that doesn’t happen, I still watch as many games as I can while enjoying the youthful enthusiasm, the emotions, and the skills and purity of baseball at this level.

Every year, there is always something to celebrate. This year was no exception. There was a moment as special as any I could remember. If you haven’t seen the video that went viral involving a batter from Oklahoma, Isaiah Jarvis, and a pitcher from Texas East, Kaiden Shelton, please look it up.

In the first inning of the game, Shelton threw a pitch that accidentally hit Jarvis in the helmet. Isaiah was immediately knocked to the ground, and it obviously caused some pain. Thankfully he was okay and, by the rules of the game, went to first base because he was hit by a pitch.

When he got to first, he saw that Kaiden, the opposing pitcher, was emotionally shaken. Kaiden realized that his pitch could have caused great injury. He buried his face in his glove in attempt to hide his tears. At that point, Isaiah left first base, walked to the pitcher’s mound and hugged his competitor. Isaiah, whose faith is important to him, wanted Kaiden to know that he was alright and that it was okay for Kaiden to be okay, too.

The moment is being called the “ultimate act of sportsmanship.” News outlets across the country and hundreds of journalists have already covered this story of kindness and the lesson these boys gave to all of us. Millions have seen the video and were touched by it. I was as well.

For me, the message was simple but powerful. … Recognize the pain experienced by others and embrace those who need help. As I see it, this is the very essence of being charitable.

From time to time, we all experience pain in some fashion — physical, emotional, financial, loneliness, etc. In those times, we can all benefit from someone’s kindness and embrace. Likewise, when we are kind to those in need, we can improve outcomes for those in need.

While it is not always practicable or even possible to physically embrace all those who are in pain, we can still make a real difference by being charitable.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley is now beginning its 101st Annual Campaign. It starts our second century of service. For more than 100 years, the United Way system has recognized those who need help in our community and has worked with agencies and partners to provide the resources that changes lives.

Last year, 22,356 people were touched by the programs and services funded by the United Way of Wyoming Valley. Of these, 15,492 were children. Today, the environment for those who need help appears to be as difficult as it has been in a long time. The numbers of families seeking help for food, utility assistance, and housing assistance continues to be high and the number of at-risk children still behind in school remains alarming.

On behalf of those who are hurting and struggling as well as children and families in need, I would like to ask our entire community to support this year’s campaign. Please visit our website at www.unitedwaywb.org if you have the willingness and ability to help others. Your kindness and generosity will help embrace those who truly need it.

Just as 12-year-old boys demonstrated while playing a game, being charitable is a major league move.

Bill Jones is president and CEO of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley.