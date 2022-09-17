🔊 Listen to this

President Biden’s Philadelphia speech lamenting the threat to democracy posed by MAGA Republicans represents a turning point for the country. When a sitting president uses the abandonment of democracy as the keynote for an election speech, things are not going well.

While the issues President Biden addressed are critical ones, such rhetoric obscures other key concerns with which the U.S. must wrestle.

It is essential for Americans to realize that the false claims about who won the 2020 presidential election are just that, false. And when true “believers,” who cannot accept the truth, break into the capitol, it is indeed alarming. But this country has seen worse. From Shay’s Rebellion in 1787, to the Days of Rage in Chicago in the 1960s, and several times in between, this country has teetered on the precipice of rebellion. However, except for the Civil War, such a revolt has never occurred, and it will not this time.

Thoughtful Americans, and when it comes right down to it, there are many of them, have always been able to separate out political rhetoric from reality. They may not always understand the nuances of the verbiage employed by professional politicians, but Americans can discern what is good for their country from scare tactics designed to incite the electorate.

The problems occur when the political diligence of one party overrides the common sense possessed by most Americans.

Riling-up the electorate with phrases and firmament can only obscure other significant issues. Of course, democracy as exercised by the peaceful transition of political parties, respect for individuals, and institutions are traditions of the U.S which must be upheld.

But to harp on the utterance of a former president who has shown that he cares little about our democratic institutions and traditions, can do little to ameliorate the divisiveness that currently plagues our political landscape. Even more important, it obscures matters which urgently need to be addressed by making them seem insignificant. It relegates key issues with which Washington should be concerned to the bottom of the nation’s policy and legislative agenda.

A major case in point is the continuing swath of recent legislative actions and presidential edicts that have expanded the role of government in our economy. They have grown government’s role in important sectors such as healthcare, energy, education, technology, and elsewhere.

This trend is more pronounced now because it flies in the face of efforts to reduce the size of government embraced by both Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. In the 1980s and 1990s, efforts were made to limit government’s role in the day-to-day lives of citizens. This trend not only helped the economy grow, but it brought about a more equal distribution of income among Americans than had been seen for many years.

Today that market focused approach is in jeopardy. By employing such economic devices as tax credits, tariffs, laws favoring special segments of the economy and special interests, government rule makers are causing consolidation of industries. This in turn diminishes free trade, raises prices at the expense of efficiency, and endangers the overall well-being of Americans.

It is less difficult to get the voting public to have an intense reaction to the possibility of the loss of democracy than it is the creeping disappearance of free markets, but they are inexorably bound.

Since its founding America has relied on the principles of free markets and democratic institutions as the foundation for its legal, political, and economic success. It is no coincidence that the Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith’s treatise on the evils of government control of the economy, and the Declaration of Independence, were both written in 1776. They arose in reaction to the interference in the lives of people and institutions by an overbearing government. Together, they delineate the tenants of the country, and collectively they have helped assure America’s unparallel success.

Democracy and free markets are inseparable. Let us not allow our leaders to aggressively tout the one, while acting to discourage the other.

Michael A. MacDowell is President Emeritus of Misericordia University and a Director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation