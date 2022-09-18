🔊 Listen to this

We see a lot of hardworking patients at our physical therapy clinic who want to advance in their careers and provide for their families, but it’s difficult to do so when you’re dealing with an injury.

Unfortunately, many people eventually realize that their job’s sedentary nature has a direct impact on their health and productivity.

Throughout the day, everyone needs to move a lot. However, if you spend the majority of your workday sitting, it’s critical to find a way to move around more frequently.

Regular movement can not only help you avoid the risks of excessive sedentary behavior (like back pain, obesity, and even heart disease), but it can also boost your productivity, mental focus, and job satisfaction, according to research.

Do you need some pointers on how to stay active? Check out these practical suggestions from our physical therapists at Mobile Therapy Services.

Stay healthy while you’re at work

• Drink water. Staying hydrated at work has a number of advantages: it keeps your tissues and joints healthy, it improves focus, it relieves headaches, and, yes, it forces you to get up more frequently to use the restroom!

• Wear a pedometer. Wearing a simple pedometer (you can find super inexpensive options online and in sports retail stores) has been shown to help increase the number of steps you take per day, according to research. This type of objective data can motivate you to exercise more frequently than you might otherwise. You could even recruit some coworkers to join the “pedometer club” and hold a friendly competition to see who can walk the most steps in a typical workday or week!

• Get your old injuries addressed. When you’re in pain, it’s difficult to stay focused and comfortable at work. Even though we know that sitting for more than 7 to 8 hours per day is linked to health problems, increasing your physical activity can seem like a huge challenge at times. You can get underlying health problems diagnosed and managed by seeing a physical therapist.

Our therapists use non-invasive, evidence-based techniques that work with your body’s natural healing power—it’s not just about masking the pain! Doctors of physical therapy can also prescribe expert guidance on ergonomic improvements around your office and can help you maximize your posture, core strength, and other elements of health so you can function better while on and off the clock.

• Use the building to your advantage. Come up with creative ways to get more movement on and around your workstation. Is it possible to park a little further away from the building? Take a brisk walk around the campus or neighborhood for 10 minutes during your lunch break? Instead of taking the elevator, why not take the stairs? Instead of sending an email or text, why not walk down the hall and chat with a colleague or employee?

• Do mini “workouts” throughout the day. Pause what you’re doing at least once an hour and spend a few minutes doing some simple exercises or stretches. These can be done in the privacy of your own office or out in the open (who knows, you might even inspire your coworkers!). Request an individualized program from a physical therapist that addresses your specific needs and is tailored to your job responsibilities.

Why should I stay physically active?

Maintaining a high level of physical activity can possibly lengthen your life as well as improve the overall quality.

According to PT in Motion News, 80 percent of Americans aren’t meeting physical activity guidelines set forth by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Finding the time or the motivation to exercise is difficult for many people.

The truth, however, is that getting active can vastly improve your health, your comfort, mobility, and overall quality of life. That’s why it’s so important to stay active, even when you have a desk job.

The benefits of physical therapy

A physical therapist can assess your fitness level and evaluate your current physical condition.

Physical therapy can help you improve your fitness, reduce your risk of injury, and eliminate pain from sore muscles regardless of your current level of physical activity.

A physical therapist can also teach you proper warm-up techniques before your chosen activity and the best post-workout stretches for a proper cool-down.

Dr. Charles Stevens is a doctor of physical therapy, certified lymphedema therapist, certified orthopedic manual therapist and founder Of Mobile Therapy Services.