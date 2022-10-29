🔊 Listen to this

Deep concern about the current direction of the U.S. economy is evident. According to the Politico-Morning Consult poll, 90% of voters are worried about the U.S. economy with 71% of them expressing deep apprehension about inflation. This represents a 5% increase since August.

Obviously, such polling information has much to say about the forthcoming mid-term elections. However, it is important to look beyond Nov. 8. Regardless of the party in power, it will be their job to address the public’s apprehension about the economy by reducing the rate of inflation and optimizing economic growth and the well-being of Americans. After tumultuous times generated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the tensions brought about by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, political unrest here and abroad, the nation faces some real economic threats with which it must deal. Foremost among them is maintaining a coherent fiscal policy — the use of government spending and taxing policies to influence economic conditions.

For years, a basic tenet of the U.S. has been to balance economic variables so that in the long run government expenditures will be equal to government income. While this goal has always been present, it has hardly ever been achieved. Unlike a family budget, a country with a viable credit history can operate effectively even though its annual revenue falls below expenditures. It does so through a system of borrowing. Sophisticated credit instruments trade daily to support deficit spending by government. If both domestic and foreign entities are willing to purchase U.S. bonds and other financial obligations the systems keep rolling along.

However, this system can be rattled when the amount of debt for a country climbs above a level that borrowers see as prudent. Such a case became painfully apparent when a new fiscal policy was advanced by Liz Truss, Britain’s former Prime Minister. To stimulate economic growth, Truss followed through on her pledge to cut corporate and other taxes on English companies and some individuals. By doing so her government hoped to stimulate economic growth. The plan was to cover the inevitable government deficit by increased borrowings; however, the financial sector in Britain, and around the world, determined that this approach was too radical. The bonds and other instruments the British intended to use to support their deficit spending were rejected by the market and the plan failed. Forty-five days later Truss resigned.

The consequences of Britain’s fiscal actions became apparent much more rapidly than anticipated, and there are lessons that can be learned here that have many implications for the U.S. Here both political parties have advanced fiscal policies that have placed our country in a precarious fiscal position and if continued can end up mirroring the financial situation in which Great Britain finds itself.

To stimulate recovery following the pandemic, a series of government spendings far exceeding revenue were enacted by both the recent Republican and Democratic administrations. The first, second and third round of individual stimulus checks, including the 2020 Cares Act amounting to $271 billion; and the second round, December 27, 2020 Consolidated Appropriations Act $135 billion. They were followed by American Rescue Plan which aggregately pumped another $1.9 trillion. These were combined with the three rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program and various other federal expenditures drove deficit spending ever upwards.

These fiscal actions were exacerbated by the Federal Reserve which maintained low interest rates for far too long. The net result was an economy where, simply stated, there was too much money chasing too few goods. This is the classic definition of inflation and despite initial claims by both the current Administration and Fed, that inflation was transitory, it turned out not to be.

We now find ourselves in a situation where reductions in profligate spending must be made. This will mean that expenditures for very recently enacted programs, and some long-standing ones, will be in order. Budget cuts will necessitate compromise which has been uniquely absent in Washington. However, progress against inflation can only be made when both parties realize, as Britain has come to understand, that a government that continues policies which promote spending above reasoned fiscal restraint cannot long survive.

Michael A. MacDowell is President Emeritus of Misericordia University. He is a director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation.