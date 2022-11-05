🔊 Listen to this

The United Way of Wyoming Valley kicked off its 101st Annual Campaign in September, and we were fortunate to have Raghib “Rocket” Ismail as our guest speaker.

As most in our area know, Rocket was a standout football player at Meyers High School, a two time All-American at the University of Notre Dame, and had a long professional career in the Canadian and National Football Leagues. To use a baseball metaphor, though, he really knocked it out of the park for us.

In his very charismatic way, Rocket’s fondness for the community was obvious. As he shared many experiences and memories of living in Wilkes-Barre, he made an observation that I believe highlighted his comments and is worthy of repeating and remembering.

To put his words and feelings about the Wyoming Valley in context, Rocket told us that his father died when he was just 10 years old. He and his brothers lived in Newark, New Jersey, at the time and eventually moved to Wilkes-Barre to live with their grandmother. They did not have a lot as they were growing up and he told a number of stories about people helping his family. Teachers, coaches, parents of his teammates, neighbors, and kind strangers often gave the Ismail boys food, clothes, rides, and even a few dollars to go to Burger King after a football game. To this day, he still is overwhelmed at the amount of money that was quickly raised so he and his brother, Qadry, could participate in two elite national track and field competitions.

Rocket’s life could have gone in a very different direction. It didn’t. In addition to his grandmother, he credits so many of the educators at Meyers High School and an entire caring community for that. Not only did he speak with great love and gratitude for his football and track coaches, Mickey Gorham and Jim “Boss” Cross, he became very emotional when he saw his former SAT tutor, Mrs. Marguerite Latinski, in the Meet and Greet line before the event started. He told us that he would have never made it to Notre Dame if it weren’t for the support he received from teachers like Mrs. Latinski, the Eliases, and so many others.

At the time, young Rocket thought this type of kindness and generosity must be “normal” and this is how normal people and communities do things. He has since lived in a number of different cities and, in looking back, what he now understands as a husband and a father of four children is that “the Wyoming Valley and the people who live here aren’t just normal … the Wyoming Valley and the people here are truly special!”

By any measure, Raghib Ismail was an “at-risk” kid. His road to success started in Wilkes-Barre and he never forgot his connection to the Wyoming Valley. His emotions were very real and his sense of appreciation is so much greater today than what it was as an 18-year-old high school graduate. Rocket Ismail came back home and, in capturing the spirit of our United Way event, reminded us of who we really are and who we have always been.

The Wyoming Valley is indeed special … it is and always has been a community of people who care. This is a message worth remembering.

Thank you for caring.

Bill Jones is president and CEO of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley.