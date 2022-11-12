🔊 Listen to this

Thanksgiving is drawing near, and just like you I am heading into the holiday season thankful for so many things in my personal and professional lives.

There’s my wonderful family, of course, but I’m also truly thankful for my terrific colleagues here at The Wright Center, who go above and beyond every single day in serving the health care needs of the residents of Northeast Pennsylvania.

As you know, these past three years have been difficult ones for the medical community as it’s dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in its various manifestations. But we have persevered and continue to provide high-quality, affordable nondiscriminatory primary care services to our patients.

With that in mind, it’s entirely appropriate that I use this space to call attention to Public Health Thank You Day, which takes place this year on Nov. 21.

Celebrated annually on the Monday before Thanksgiving, Public Health Thank You Day celebrates the many contributions of public health workers. Organizations including the American Public Health Association (APHA), will take time out on this day to recognize those professionals devoted to protecting the well-being of all people and communities.

“Our public health system is the lifeblood of our nation. Those in public health deploy their expertise and commitment each and every day to secure safer, healthier and stronger communities,” said Georges Benjamin, MD, executive director of the APHA. “I encourage Americans to take time to thank the public health workforce for their tireless and essential service in every state, county, city, town and tribal community across the country.”

Through the years, public health workers have responded to innumerable crises, from the HIV/AIDS virus to the opioid epidemic to, more recently, COVID-19. They promote healthy behaviors, prevent injury and disease, and assure the safe delivery of quality health care for everyone. They provide life-saving vaccinations to children and adults, educate on the risks of alcohol and tobacco use, set safety standards to protect workers, develop school nutrition programs, and advocate for laws that protect the public from environmental harm.

The Wright Center is certainly doing its part to improve the health and welfare of our communities through inclusive and responsive health services and the sustainable renewal of an inspired, competent workforce that is privileged to serve you. Through our primary and preventive care, behavioral health, dental, lifestyle medicine, obesity medicine, and addiction and recovery services, we’re not only treating our patients, but empowering them to take control of their own health.

Our mission also focuses on addressing barriers to health equity in hopes of eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes, and in getting out into the community to sponsor health promotion and outreach events. And we’re not only training the next generation of primary and specialty care physicians through The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, but we are also focused on promoting diversity among our staff and providing a working environment that’s nurturing, flexible and encouraging of personal and professional development.

We’re very proud of our employees, and we can’t thank them enough for the great work they do all year long. I wish them and all of you a happy, healthy Thanksgiving.

Jignesh Y. Sheth, M.D., MPH, is a primary care physician dually board-certified in internal medicine and addiction medicine. He leads The Wright Center for Community Health as chief medical officer and serves as senior vice president of enterprise IT, clinical operations and education integration for The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education. He sees patients at the Mid Valley Practice in Jermyn and lives with his family in Clarks Summit. Send your medical questions to [email protected]