🔊 Listen to this

A long-time United Way donor called me a few days before Christmas to talk about his family’s year-end donation in support of our annual campaign. As we normally do each year, he and I talked about the human service need in our community, the challenges of fundraising, and United Way’s work to address childhood poverty throughout the Wyoming Valley.

As the conversation was winding down, the donor, a retired executive, informed me that he and his wife wanted to increase their gift this year. He quoted former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw by saying, “It is easy to make a buck. It is a lot tougher to make a difference.” He told me that he knew how to “make a buck” and wanted to increase his support because he believes the United Way knows how to “make a difference.”

Of course, given the challenging effect of inflation on this year’s fundraising efforts, I was extremely grateful for the increased gift and equally grateful for the kind words and recognition of our work.

Although it might not be easy for everyone to “make a buck,” I do appreciate Tom Brokaw’s insight regarding the effort it takes to really make a difference. Thanks to the generosity of donors, the dedication of volunteers and the commitment of so many partners, the United Way of Wyoming Valley has been making a difference in our community for more than 100 years.

While our mission to strengthen the community has remained constant over all those years, our strategic focus since 2015 has centered on the education and health of at-risk children and the financial stability of families. We believe that if we can help make a difference early in the lives of children, we can help reduce human and social service need later in life and potentially help future generations of Wyoming Valley families out of poverty.

To achieve our objectives, the United Way partners with agencies differently compared to the traditional model of the past and we have also developed more than a dozen new programs and partnerships with local school districts to help improve the odds of success for children and families. These efforts include a number of reading initiatives, new support services, and even an eye clinic to ensure students have the proper vision to succeed.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has been devastating to the education and well-being of children living in poverty. National and local data continues to show that graduation rates, standardized test scores, reading and math proficiency, and mental health concerns all have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. In fact, most young students, especially those from low-income families, are 12 to 24 months behind where they should be.

As we begin a new year, there is much to be done to truly help children succeed. I believe our work at the United Way is more important than it has ever been.

Tom Brokaw suggests that it is ‘a lot tougher to make a difference.’ Individually, there is some truth to that statement. Collectively, however, we can all make a difference and we need to continue to try. If you can support the United Way’s 2022 campaign, it is not too late. Please visit our website at www.unitedwaywb.org. Thank you for your support and Happy New Year to all.

Bill Jones is the president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.