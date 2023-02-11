🔊 Listen to this

A couple of weeks ago, I proved to myself what I already knew. … I really am a wimp when it comes to physical pain!

In January, after months of severe diverticulitis flare-ups, I had about eight inches of my intestine removed. For the wonderfully skilled surgeon at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, it was a routine procedure completed without any complications. For me, though, the discomfort of the pre-op prep and the pain during the first week of post-op care were way more difficult than I was hoping for.

Although it felt much longer, my total time in the hospital was just 29 hours and 15 minutes. As difficult as the entire process was for me, I was surprised and, quite honestly, overwhelmed by how well I was cared for by the staff of the Geisinger system. In every single encounter, from admission to discharge, without exception, I was treated with tremendous kindness and compassion.

Although I expected professionalism and quality service, I didn’t expect to feel the warmth of personal connection and a very genuine concern for my comfort and successful recovery. I was more than a medical case number with a date of birth; I was a real person who needed help.

In those 29 hours and 15 minutes, I must have interacted with nearly three dozen nurses, doctors, medical residents and other staff. Despite their tremendously hectic schedules, every single person with whom I interacted treated me, at that moment, as if I was their only patient and my well-being was their only responsibility. Even the food service person wanted to make sure I was satisfied! As painful as it was, the experience was really impressive and I could not have asked for better care or for kinder people to care for me.

Nobel Prize winning author, Isaac Singer, once said, “Kindness, I’ve discovered, is everything in life.” With respect to legendary football coach, Vince Lombardi, who believed “winning was the only thing,” I think Mr. Singer has it right.

Some say kindness is a “superpower.” When we choose to act with kindness, we can improve the outcome of most situations and we can even change lives.

I feel fortunate to be a beneficiary of Geisinger’s culture of kindness and compassion. I am also fortunate, through our work at the United Way, to witness the amazing impact kindness and compassion have on others in our community. In fact, kindness and compassion are at the core of our organization and have been for more than 100 years.

For the United Way, kindness shows up in the form of generosity from our donors who are able to financially support our mission; in the form of the time and hard work of hundreds of volunteers each and every year; through the dedicated service of our partner agencies; and, of course, through the on-going commitment of our staff. The result of this kindness and compassion has improved outcomes for at-risk children and families, increased support for those in need, and, ultimately, strengthens our community.

Obviously, no one likes to be in pain. Yet, whether it is physical pain or the stresses of life’s challenges, we all face pain at some point. When it happens, the kindness and compassion of others often brings comfort to us. My recent experience at Geisinger and our work at the United Way are great examples and reminders of the difference we can all make when we share our kindness and compassion with others in their time of need. Whenever possible, be kind.

Bill Jones is president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.