Do you seem to feel tight constantly? Are you unsure whether to stretch before or after your activity? Our team of physical therapists at Mobile Therapy Services will provide you with the most effective program that addresses your specific needs and will help you feel good again!

Stretching is one of the most commonly used methods for increasing range of motion and pain management. There are times when stretching is exactly what you need to improve, but it is far too often used ineffectively.

Stretching has some common misconceptions about what it does and how it helps. Fortunately, physical therapists can walk you through the process of resolving your issues and restoring your function.

What exactly is stretching?

Stretching is a type of physical exercise in which tension is used to improve muscle elasticity and/or joint range of motion or to relieve tension and/or pain in muscles and joints. It is also used to aid in the healing process by assisting in the alignment of collagen fibers in soft tissue.

Stretching is classified into three major categories:

• Static Stretching is the most traditional and widely used type of stretch. It is accomplished by holding a specific position with tension until a stretching sensation is felt.

• Active stretching (also known as dynamic stretching) entails moving a limb through its entire range of motion until tension/stretch is felt, then repeating several times in a row.

• Pre-contraction stretching (aka PNF stretching): This type involves both stretching and contracting (activation) of the targeted muscle group.

Stretching is an essential part of rehabilitation and, when used appropriately, can lead to achieving optimal results.

What are the benefits of stretching?

Stretching techniques are frequently used in therapeutic settings to improve rehab and function. The value of stretching cannot be overstated. It is unparalleled when used correctly.

The primary advantages of stretching are as follows:

• Stretching improves range of motion: Numerous studies have shown that stretching improves joint range of motion (ROM). Improvements are most likely due to our ability to withstand more stretching forces, rather than an increase in tissue length.

• Stretching improves blood flow: Improved blood flow to your muscles is the foundation of healing. The effects of stretching on collagen in soft tissues allow for fiber alignment and normal tissue. Circulation combined with healing and tissue alignment ingredients results in proper scar tissue mobility and strength.

• Stretching relieves pain: Studies have shown that stretching can help patients with chronic pain. Stretching tolerance improves and pain levels decrease when performed on a regular basis over weeks/months. This is most likely due to increased blood flow and improved tissue tolerance to greater tension.

• Stretching relieves stress: Due to the release of serotonin, stretching has been shown to help stabilize our mood, reduce stress, and make us feel good. As a result, depression and anxiety levels decrease.

The advantages of stretching are undeniable. Stretching in various ways can help you recover from injury, reduce pain, and improve your overall well-being. Fortunately, physical therapists know how to use stretching to your advantage!

What should I expect in physical therapy?

Our physical therapists will begin with an injury evaluation and a thorough assessment to determine all of the factors that may be contributing to your injuries and limitations. This will include a thorough history to learn more about the needs of your daily lifestyle.

We will use this information to create a comprehensive program for your specific needs, including targeted stretches and any manual techniques, mobility work, or strengthening. Your therapist will develop a targeted, individualized care plan to promote accelerated recovery and injury prevention in the future.

For example, we will use targeted stretches to improve your motion, reduce your pain and restore your function to your pre-injury abilities. Next, we will focus on progressing your strength and dynamic stability to ensure you achieve your desired results.

Our goal is to give you the tools you need to be successful and resume any activity you have been avoiding.

Dr. Charles Stevens is a doctor of physical therapy, certified lymphedema therapist, certified orthopedic manual therapist and founder of Mobile Therapy Services.