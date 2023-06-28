🔊 Listen to this

As an Independent, I am barred from participation in the current closed primary system but would have voted if allowed as I have voted in every election I have been eligible for since I registered at age 18.

There are approximately 1.3 million voters statewide who are denied access to the ballot annually in the primaries. To put that figure in perspective it is greater, by several hundred thousand, than the total number of licensed hunters statewide.

One can only wonder at how the nominations for November would be different if even a small percentage of those now barred were able to participate? How many more candidates from that number would be on the ballot as options? The latter a factor when so many incumbents faced no opponent or offices no candidate at all.

Despite being denied access we Independents still pay taxes to operate the primaries. How much does the system cost annually? Surely the figure is in the millions, if not tens of millions statewide.

Opponents argue they don’t want “outsiders interfering with their party nominations.” Said interference would be minimal at worst.

Is cross filing for school board and judicial candidates “interference”?

If open primaries are not a valid option then the whole concept should be scrapped. After all, nothing in the state constitution allows, let alone mandates a primary election. Section 7 cites only General Election Day and Municipal Election Day, the word primary never appears.

Obviously the current system fails the Goldilocks test, as being the middle option it is anything but just right.

No, in fact it is just wrong.

David Kveragas

Newton