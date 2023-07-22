🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre worked hard to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are now safely back to work and businesses have restored the economy.

To support the city’s economic march forward, its bright and dedicated employees undertook projects like upgrading stormwater and sewer infrastructure to protect public health, paving streets and rebuilding manhole covers to improve commutes, or installing new handicap-accessible curb cuts to increase accessibility to all city residents. City employees worked hard to ensure projects were completed efficiently and cost effectively to bring maximum benefit to our community.

However, I am mindful that while we made good use and stretched the city’s budget, family budgets may not be so lucky. The costs of goods and services are simply more expensive than last year, whether it be buying a gallon of milk at the grocery store or filling up the tank at the gas station.

This means for our city’s most vulnerable residents who have limited resources to pay their bills, the impacts of higher costs across the board will continue to be felt. As a community we still have work to do.

One bit of good news is the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services just announced that our state reopened a temporary federal program to help Pennsylvanians in low-income households keep their water services running and pay overdue bills. The commonwealth received another $5 million in federal funding this year after successful program efforts in 2022, but those funds are expected to be depleted in just a few weeks.

When Pennsylvania received its initial $43 million injection of federal funding for the Low-Income Household Assistance Water Program or LIHWAP, 108,858 customers applied for help last year – including 5,528 of them from right here in Luzerne County. The need for this program is apparent, with Luzerne County having the third highest number of applications in the state.

The bad news is that the LIHWAP program will expire this year unless Congress acts. While its electricity bill counterpart – the Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP – has been funded by Congress for 50 years, LIHWAP funding is temporary and will again be quickly exhausted.

This is unfortunate because the customers who struggle paying heating and cooling bills also struggle paying water and wastewater bills; an issue that was heightened during the pandemic and has not receded in those households.

However, one potential solution with bipartisan support comes not from Washington, D.C., but Harrisburg. State Sens. Lisa Boscola and Frank Farry, a Democrat and Republican respectively, recently introduced legislation (SB 767) that would create a permanent Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program for the Commonwealth.

It is important for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to take the reins and adopt its own LIHWAP because we cannot be sure that Congress will act this year when critical need remains.

I’m aware there are many worthy causes for federal, state and city tax dollars. And just like the considerations that go into balancing our budgets at home, we must thoughtfully review each and every line item.

Continued assistance for our state’s most vulnerable households, however, should be factored into Pennsylvania’s next legislative priorities. LIHWAP has benefited many in our community and we would be remiss not to include additional funding to keep low-income households water services running.

Living in a home without running water not only becomes increasingly difficult, but also unsafe, regardless of assistance received for heating and cooling bills. Although I recently retired after 18 years, I will always deeply care about Wilkes-Barre.

Therefore, I first urge any community member in our region needing extra support to pay their water bills to please apply for this round of LIHWAP funding before it runs out by visiting dhs.pa.gov/WaterHelp or calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930.

To continue moving Pennsylvania’s economic progress forward and ensure all Pennsylvanians – particularly our most vulnerable children and families – have access to our most critical resource, I also call on our elected leaders in Congress to act. Meanwhile, the General Assembly should assume Congress will kick the can down the road – and act on this legislation when they return to session this year. Pennsylvanians are some of the most compassionate and caring community members.

I hope our elected leaders in Washington and Harrisburg follow this example.

Butch Frati recently retired after working for Wilkes-Barre for over 18 years, including most recently as the Director of Operations and Deputy City Administrator.