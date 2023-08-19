🔊 Listen to this

Time flies!

Eight weeks ago in June, I wrote about the school year ending. Now, just like that, the summer break is winding down, a new school year is about to begin, and fall is right around the corner.

As much as I really love the summer, I also have always enjoyed the fall. I love the cooler brisk air, the changing colors, a good camp fire, and, of course, the start of football season with the local chants of “Go Irish”; “WE ARE”; and “Fly Eagles Fly.”

As a student a long time ago, the back-to-school season for me was always filled with a sense of excitement and anticipation. For many, it is still a time of hopes and dreams, new knowledge and growth. Yet, for others, especially for students living in poverty, it is a time of uncertainty, countless challenges and struggle.

Fall also marks the start of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s annual campaign season. While this year will be the organization’s 102nd annual campaign, it will be our 10th that has primarily focused on the complex issues of childhood poverty. Our theme this year is “LIVE UNITED … Because Every Kid Counts.”

If you have followed our work over the years, a significant percentage of the funds we raise support the education and health of at-risk students. We believe education is still the best pathway out of poverty and the gateway to opportunity. Many of the programs we fund and the initiatives we pursue aim to promote school readiness, academic achievement and the elimination of barriers to student success.

Years ago, a speaker at one of our campaign events told us that, “Poverty is a thief … not only does poverty rob children of a happy childhood, it also robs them of a fulfilling future.” Those words still haunt me and, every year, we are driven to find the funding to expand our work and reach even more children in need. Yes, we really do believe that every kid counts.

This year, our campaign kickoff speaker will be Derek Clark, The Rapping Dad. Clark is one of the most authentic and inspiring motivational speakers in the country. He was brutally abused as a young child, abandoned by his mother and step-father at the age of five and spent 13 years of his childhood in the California foster care system. He experienced multiple adversities including rejection, behavioral problems, violence, misdiagnosis and overwhelming anxiety.

Despite a childhood full of trauma, Clark never gave up on himself and his remarkable story is one of resilience and redemption. He became a successful businessman, an author and an acclaimed international speaker. He has written seven books and his rapping videos have been viewed over 250 million times. He has been featured on CNN, ABC, CBS and dozens of shows and other media outlets. Core to his message is that every kid has potential and we should never give up on them.

Time does fly and childhoods go by too quickly. As we embrace the spirit of fall and the start of another school year, let’s do all we can to help our students be safe, successful and reach their potential. If you can, please support the 2023 United Way campaign. Your donation will certainly be an investment in children and in the future of our community.

For more information about the United Way’s kickoff event on Sept. 13 and the annual campaign, please contact Yvette Magistro at 570-270-9117 or [email protected]. Please LIVE UNITED… because every kid counts.

Bill Jones is president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.