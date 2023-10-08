🔊 Listen to this

Earlier this year, close friends of ours got tickets to the Notre Dame/Navy football game being played in Ireland this year.

They knew I was a lifelong Notre Dame fan and invited my wife and me to join them. We have never been out of the country before, and, despite Janet’s trepidation about flying, it certainly was a truly memorable experience.

As typical tourists, we took in as many sights as we could. We enjoyed Ireland’s rich history, the architecture, the beautiful scenery, the pubs, and of course, the game. We also visited several of Dublin’s most iconic landmarks including the Castle, the Guinness Brewery and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

While there, a famous Irish expression, “chance your arm,” caught my attention and, almost instantly, I found myself reflecting on our work at the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

The story behind “chance your arm” is steeped in Irish folklore. Legend has it that in 1492 two noble families, the Butlers and the Fitzgeralds, were engaged in a bitter feud that had the potential to be violent to the families and threatening to the entire community. Out of fear, the Butlers took refuge inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The Fitzgeralds called for a truce, but the Butlers didn’t trust them and thought it was a trap. To show their sincerity, Gerald Fitzgerald, known as the “Great Earl of Kildare” had a hole cut in the Cathedral door and extended his arm as a sign of peace, unity and a better future. His arm could have been severed, but, instead, the Butlers accepted his vulnerability, shook his hand, and finally ended their long dispute.

That centuries old door, known as “The Door of Reconciliation,” is still on display at the Cathedral. The phrase, “chance your arm,” is widely recognized today as a willingness or an encouragement “to take a risk.”

The United Way of Wyoming Valley’s 102nd Annual Campaign has begun. It is our 10th campaign focused on childhood poverty. Like the Butlers and Fitzgeralds did hundreds of years ago, we ask all who can, to extend, not just their hands and arms, but their hearts as well, and take a chance on creating positive change and a brighter future for children, families, and others in need. This is exactly what the United Way motto, “LIVE UNITED,” really implies.

LIVE UNITED expresses the belief that we all are connected, that we all need each other, and that the well-being of one is inevitably linked to the well-being of all. When we extend a helping hand to each other and, especially, to children, we have the potential to transform lives and improve the community we all call home.

There is always a bit of a risk in reaching out and extending a helping hand. Yet, last year, thanks to the kindness and generosity of thousands of donors who did so, more than 24,000 people in the Wyoming Valley, including more than 17,000 children, were impacted by the programs we fund and the services we provide. That is a lot of impact!

Supporting the work of the United Way is not just about being charitable. It is about taking a chance on hope, extending yourself to help others despite the risks, and investing in a better future for all.

As we continue our 2023 Annual Campaign, we would again like to ask all who can, to “chance your arm” and LIVE UNITED. Thank you for your support and, more importantly, for helping kids and others in need.

Bill Jones is the president and CEO of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley