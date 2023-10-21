🔊 Listen to this

It’s easy to forget sometimes how the biggest news stories across the globe can trickle down to families across our nation. Recently, I got a reminder of that.

I’ve taken some time off over the last several months, most of it used to visit with my six children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren – many who live in different areas across the country.

So, when I found out my son Zachary, a Navy sailor in search and rescue, was being deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, on Oct. 13, I planned a trip to see him, along with other family members.

Zachary assured me the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier, was a good ship and as it sailed, he would be participating in many training exercises. Since the deployment had been scheduled for several months, I had a peace about it.

Even when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, it didn’t immediately light up any warnings. I knew Zachary’s ship was headed to the Mediterranean, and, frankly, I’m not great with geography.

But, I’m a reporter, so on Oct. 10, I searched “Eisenhower” online to find out a little more about its mission, and discovered the Pentagon had announced the ship was heading not just to the Mediterranean, but to the eastern Mediterranean.

In the following days, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would announce the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group would go there “as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel.”

Suddenly, this wasn’t just a training mission anymore.

After a short delay the ship left Norfolk on Saturday. Through the miracle of modern technology, I was able to watch a streaming Facebook video of the aircraft carrier pulling out of the harbor with the sailors standing at attention as families stood onshore, watching their loved ones sail off.

So far, we have been able to send emails back and forth, with limited information, but filled with thoughts of love and support.

For many years, I covered military families and tried to write articles reflecting their challenges. But even while writing, I didn’t think I’d be in the same boat.

My son Zachary graduated from Ave Maria University with a degree in exercise science, he was considering becoming a physical therapist. But the call to serve his country was strong. So he enlisted.

And now, I watch and worry.

The deep concern isn’t just about me or my family, but instead the period of global instability that’s requiring us to send our military men and women into dangerous places, armed with training and courage.

I’m hoping, as a nation, even though there is much to be done in our normal daily lives, we take time to realize we’re not simply watching world events unfold, but we’re a part of them even if they’re happening what seems like a world away.

Let’s make an effort to be aware of world events and to be grateful for those who are risking their lives to keep us safe.

Geri Gibbons is a journalist covering Northeastern Pennsylvania. She currently works at the Bloomsburg Press-Enterpise and worked at the Times Leader previously.