Physical therapy helps people with injuries, illnesses, and medical conditions improve their physical health. A personalized in-home physical therapy program is a conservative approach to dealing with these issues.

But it doesn’t stop there; physical therapy also improves general health and well-being. Participating in a physical therapy program has numerous advantages. Here are the top six benefits you’ll see from your at-home physical therapy program.

1. Mobility enhancement

Physical therapy improves mobility through both passive and active treatments. Muscles are strengthened, and flexibility improves significantly. This allows you to participate in activities while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

2. Fall prevention and balance rehabilitation

A physical therapist will assess your risk of falling during physical therapy. Exercises will be given to help you improve your balance in everyday situations. Assistive devices will be provided to ensure safe walking, and if you have a vestibular system problem, a physical therapist will perform specific methods to reduce or eliminate vertigo and dizziness symptoms.

3. Avoiding surgery

The need for surgery is greatly reduced when physical therapy works to heal and reduce pain. For some conditions, such as meniscal tears and knee osteoarthritis, physical therapy has been shown to be just as effective as surgery.

4. Pain alleviation

Soft tissue mobilization, ultrasound, electric stimulation, and targeted exercises are examples of manual therapy treatments that can help relieve pain and restore joint and muscle function. These methods also aid in preventing the recurrence of pain.

5. Reduced risk of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease

Cardiovascular rehabilitation is a component of physical therapy. A physical therapist will help improve your health and quality of life by addressing pulmonary issues through breathing, strengthening, and conditioning exercises. Physical therapy also aids in the removal of fluid from the lungs.

6. Help with age-related conditions

The likelihood of developing osteoporosis or arthritis increases with age. A physical therapist is a trained professional who assists patients in recovering from and managing age-related health issues such as osteoporosis and arthritis.

Does physical therapy really work?

Clinical studies back up the benefits of physical therapy for conditions such as osteoporosis. One of the top ten most common diseases is osteoporosis. Patients were recruited from the osteoporosis outpatient clinics at Klinikum Südstadt and the University Hospital of Rostock to participate in osteoporosis physical therapy.

Forty-four osteoporosis patients completed a twice-weekly 30-minute intensive exercise program over a three-month period. Physical therapy reduced pain and improved function, with sling exercise patients benefiting the most.

The combination of functional enhancement and pain relief resulted in better health. This study is just one of many that demonstrate the health benefits of physical therapy.

What’s the difference between active and passive physical therapy?

Although passive and active therapy are distinct, your physical therapist will likely incorporate both types of treatment into your treatment plan.

• Passive therapies

The rest of your treatment program will be more straightforward if you eliminate pain first. Passive treatments are performed first so that you can concentrate on regaining strength and function later in your treatment plan.

Pain can be managed with passive treatments. The goal of passive physical therapy is to help manage and alleviate pain so you can return to your favorite activities.

Passive physical therapy can include any combination of these specialty treatments that your physical therapist deems appropriate.

• Active therapies

Active therapy concentrates on specific exercises and stretches to improve function in the affected area.

In the later stages of their physical therapy treatment plan, the goal of active treatments is to provide exercises that the patient can do on their own. Indeed, many active physical therapy treatments are designed so that patients can do them on their own after their PT sessions are finished.

Once your pain or discomfort has subsided to the point where your physical therapist believes you are ready for active physical therapy, he or she will devise an exercise program tailored to your specific needs.

The exercises prescribed in an active treatment plan are all geared toward helping you gain back your flexibility, range of motion, and muscle strength. These exercises will help provide support to the painful area and will guide you further in your recovery process.

It’s time to unlock the benefits of at-home PT

You will receive an individualized care plan to meet specific issues, needs, and goals through our in-home physical therapy services. A physical therapist can help you relieve pain, improve chronic injuries, recover from an injury, and avoid potential chronic diseases from the comfort of your own home.

A physical therapist may also collaborate with other medical professionals to ensure that you receive the best care possible. Patients are encouraged to participate actively in their own care.

Physical therapy is designed to improve your fitness and help you return to your normal activities.

Dr. Charles Stevens, DPT, RMSK, COMT, CLT, AIB-VAM, is a doctor of physical therapy, certified lymphedema therapist, certified orthopedic manual therapist, certified in vestibular assessment and management, registered in musculoskeletal sonography, and founder of Mobile Therapy Services.

