The newest threat to parental rights is entering our school districts behind closed doors.

Kooth is a for-profit business from the UK that claims they offer mental health services for your child. They are now in nearly 25 school districts across the commonwealth without ever being voted on at a school board meeting. A three million dollar grant from Harrisburg to this tech business allows the decision to be made without any public conversation.

Decisions regarding our children’s health and safety should never be made without parental involvement or without the community’s knowledge.

In most districts, Kooth is available to students 14 years old, but in Philadelphia it is as young as 11 years old. Fourteen is a very specific age in Pennsylvania. It is the age at which parents are no longer given access to their children’s mental health records.

It is highly concerning that if anything your child says on their website causes any worry Kooth does not notify the parent but instead only the school district. This is a vehicle to take away parental rights and try to keep even more information about their children from the parents.

The website states that Kooth is for students of specific districts that are part of the program from ages 14 to 18. When you go on Kooth’s website there is no safeguard to prevent anyone of any age from anywhere in the world to create an account, log in and be on the same discussion boards as our children. Someone does not even need to know what district or school to say they are with, Kooth has you selecting from a list and then allows you to fill out and complete a profile with no verification that you actually go to that school, live in that district or are the age you claim to be.

The perfect access for people who prey on children.

Kooth is telling our schools that it is a mental health tool that will help students. But they clearly state that they cannot diagnose or treat mental health issues. How can both of those things be true?

The truth is that it is a new form of social media that our tax dollars are funding. Parents know to discuss and set their unique boundaries for the other social media sites with their children, but this one is now being pushed in the schools with articles that are not being shared first with the parents.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a 2019 study directly correlated the amount of social media use with the potential for heightened risk for mental health problems. They also clearly state parents should set limits, monitor accounts and discuss with their child what is appropriate to share. Parents cannot follow these guidelines on a social media account that intentionally excludes them.

Parents should be involved in all decisions regarding their minor children. If this will be made available in our schools then parents should decide if their child will be allowed to participate. I am not trying to minimize the mental health problem we have in this country, and I agree that our schools need help and support but I do not believe this is the medium that will accomplish that.

Wouldn’t the three million dollars be better spent supporting our guidance counselors in the schools that know our children than giving it to strangers on the internet?

Lou Barletta, a former member of Congress and Hazleton mayor, is chairman of the Pioneer PAC.