Two years ago, in January of 2022, the offices of Visit Luzerne County moved into the newly renovated historic train station in Wilkes-Barre.

The move had been in the works for quite some time, and now that we’re all settled into our new home, we can’t imagine being anywhere else. It’s a wonderful, beautifully restored, iconic building which is properly noted on the National Register of Historic Places. It offers plenty of free parking for our guests and a large lobby area, which allows us plenty of space to offer free information on all the great things to see and do in Luzerne County and throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Visitors who have stopped in to see us have included everyone from some of our local mayors, to city council members, county council members, representatives from the Pennsylvania General Assembly, and a United States Congressman. And, most importantly, we’ve had more people than ever from the general public coming in to see the renovations and seek information on all of the region’s top attractions. It’s been a great move for not only us, but also for the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

And what have we been up to?

Well, since our big move, we launched the Luzerne County Beer Trail, which helps promote all the great craft breweries in the region, the Luzerne County Ice Cream Trail, which highlights many of our fine ice cream parlors, and the new Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, which encourages people to visit more than 50 different participating pizzerias throughout the county. (And as we all know, we have the best pizza in the world.)

We also recently opened the new Visit Luzerne County Store, which can be found right in our lobby and offers a fine assortment of T-shirts, coffee mugs, tumblers, shot glasses and even golf balls that celebrate our community. And, right outside of our office on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, we erected a large digital billboard, which helps promote upcoming events and attractions throughout the county.

We’ve also continued to support our community and promote Luzerne County as a great place to visit.

We continue to sponsor events such as the Keystone State Games, which puts millions of dollars each year, into the local economy. We’ve also continued to support events such as the Fine Arts Fiesta, the Pittston Tomato Festival, the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival, the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival, the Briggs Farm Blues Festival, Riverfest, the Giants Despair Hillclimb, the Luzerne County Fair, and more than 50 other events.

We’ve also supported wonderful new events, such as the Back Mountain Triathlon, the Wyoming Valley Run, the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame induction ceremony, America250PA, and a free summer concert on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. And three times a year, Visit Luzerne County – with much community support – hosts our own events: the popular “Rockin’ the River” concerts at the beautiful River Common.

Looking ahead into 2024, we will also be involved with the Wilkes-Barre Jazz Festival and some new, exciting events at Hazleton’s City View Park. And we will continue to work with America250PA as we prepare for 2026 and the celebration of our country’s 250th birthday.

Visit Luzerne County also recently updated and redesigned our website, and we post, daily, on our social media pages, where we constantly provide updates on upcoming events and attractions. And in March, we’ll publish our 2024 visitors guide, which will be packed with 40 pages of great photos and lists of fun things to see and do here in Luzerne County.

We love doing such things, and we realize it’s important work.

A 2019 study conducted by Oxford Economics revealed that the economic impact of tourism in Luzerne County reached more than $1 billion dollars. There are more than 40 hotels in Luzerne County with more than 3,600 rooms. And a big part of our job at Visit Luzerne County is to help keep those hotels busy. That’s why we also have a strong marketing presence in other regions, outside of Luzerne County, where we aim to help bring more visitors, conferences, and sporting events to Luzerne County. And when we do that, we help foster the entire economy of our region, as those guests then shop in our stores, dine at our restaurants, and visit our attractions.

From the gorgeous trails and waterfalls at Ricketts Glen State Park to the shiny glitz of Mohegan Sun Pocono, there’s something for everyone here in Luzerne County. The top entertainers in the world continue to grace the stages at the F.M. Kirby Center and Mohegan Sun Arena. We have high-level professional sports with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and just over the county line, with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. We have rich history at places such as the Wyoming Monument and Eckley Miners’ Village. There’s the beauty of Harveys Lake and the rustic charm of The Lands at Hillside Farms.

And though we’ve said this before, it’s worth repeating: you haven’t fully experienced the joy of Luzerne County until you’ve kayaked on the Susquehanna. There are some parts on the journey when the untouched surroundings most likely look no different than they did to Native Americans 300 years ago. And there are some parts, when you paddle past our majestic courthouse, when you feel right at home, and yet you also see things from a completely different perspective.

Visit Luzerne County, which serves as a Destination Marketing Organization, does all of its work at no cost to the average taxpayer or the county. The Vistors Bureau is almost entirely funded through the 1% that it receives of the 5% hotel tax, which visitors pay when staying overnight at hotels in the region.

While doing this work, we also support the work of progressive minded organizations such as the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Diamond City Partnership, the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Pittson Partnership, the Greater White Haven Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, and the Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce. We are here for them, and we are here for you. And everyone is always welcome to stop in and see us at the train station.

We’ve been here for two years now. If you haven’t stopped in yet, what are you waiting for?

You’ll always be greeted with a smile.

Alan K. Stout is the executive director of Visit Luzerne County. He can be reached at (570) 819-1877 or alan.stout@luzernecounty.org.