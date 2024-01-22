🔊 Listen to this

Pickleball has taken over in many locations, including the Pocono-Northeast.

A recent article In “ Planning”, the magazine of the American Planning Association, discusses the role that this new sport has had on shopping centers that have been distraught and many closed. This trend has led to centers rebounding through the construction of Pickleball courts such as Pickleball America in Stamford, Connecticut, and Picklemall Inc. in Dallas, Texas.

Even existing malls and other venues have lent themselves to the pickleball growth as well as many tennis and other sport complexes. While this sport grows, other uses are being sought by owners of malls where retail stores have closed. Such changes are becoming fashionable and creating a new standard for encouraging changes that are important to community life.

Pickleball has some relationship to ping pong, tennis and badminton, and the learning curve is relatively short. The timing of pickleball at various locations can be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., depending upon what seems suitable. According to the aforementioned article, there were 8.9 million people playing the sport.

In 2022, there was an increase of 86 percent from the prior year. How often the sport is played depends on the ability to learn and to repeat the opportunity to enjoy a social occasion, physical exercise and cognitive benefits.

What can be done in this region to enhance pickleball as a way to induce a sport across counties and capture its benefits?

Here are some thoughts:

• An inventory inside the region should be undertaken to determine where pickleball courts exist. This would provide detailed information as to location, number of courts, timing available and other features.

• Develop a regional plan for adding pickleball courts where currently not inclusive within the region, county by county.

• Survey the regional citizens as to their interest in pickleball and use the results to enhance this sport accordingly.

• Survey locations that could include pickleball courts such as shopping centers, community nonprofits, and other entities.

• Find and use specialists who have invested or developed pickleball facilities elsewhere and invite them to facilitate local and regional meetings, as appropriate.

• Hold tournaments in this region to help expand interest in pickleball as a new theme across county lines and extend the role of this sport as to focus attention on its potential.

As a new and growing opportunity, pickleball can be an exciting step forward across the entire region and expose our citizenry to find new ways to exercise and establish social benefits. There is a need for more facilities in this region and to publicize and utilize pickleball in coming months and years.

Undoubtedly, there are national and perhaps statewide groups that have come together to advance this sport, and they should be contacted by whatever group is formed regionally.

In this way, pickleball can become a strong and significant factor in helping our economic and community development components.