We’re back to our monthly feature here in the Times Leader – and what better time to begin again than … Low Vision Awareness Month. February marks a time annually for Northeast Sight Services to bring awareness to low vision in our local community.

If you remember, back in 2018, when our organization was celebrating its Centennial Year, we commemorated this important milestone with a name change. From the “Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind” to “Northeast Sight Services,” this was a way for us to communicate that our organization helps people with needs beyond what one would typically perceive as “blindness.” With the term “blind” in our organization’s name, many people thought we could not help with their vision loss.

Six years later, we’re happy to say that the organization has a greater presence in the area, focusing our attention on what low vision means and how we can help those who most need it. Offering a multitude of trademark programs – all while increasing our capacity and programs.

It’s understandable that so many people don’t know what low vision means or the impact that it has on one’s life. Mostly because it isn’t something that you think about until it personally affects you or someone you know. We also find that many people try to make their own corrections and accommodations for their vision loss without any help, causing further frustrations and issues.

But here is why understanding low vision is so important: Currently, 4.2 million Americans ages 40 and older are visually impaired. Of these, 3 million have low vision. By 2030, when the last baby boomers turn 65, the number of Americans who have visual impairments is projected to reach 7.2 million, with 5 million having low vision.

Low vision is when even with regular glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery, people have difficulty seeing, which makes everyday tasks difficult to do. Activities that used to be simple like reading the mail, shopping, cooking and writing can become challenging. For example, a person with low vision may not recognize objects from a distance or distinguish similar colors, while someone who is considered legally blind would have to be within inches to see an image or may only see light or dark images. Being completely blind is very rare and simply means that someone has zero light perception.

Obviously, the challenges experienced are very different, and the help that we provide would be personalized to each one’s needs and abilities. That is why we suggest, when someone is experiencing vision loss, that they call Northeast Sight Services to find out what can be provided. Our first step is often a home visit to learn more about the circumstances and how we can help.

If someone in your life (or you) has low vision, give us a call at 570-693-3555 or visit our website at www.northeastsight.org to learn more.

Sara Gorgone Peperno is president/CEO of Northeast Sight Services.