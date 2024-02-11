🔊 Listen to this

At a gathering over the holidays, I ran into an old classmate who now lives out of state.

We haven’t seen each other in a number of years and as we were catching up, he asked if I was still trying to “change the world?” Of course, I knew that was his casual, but respectful, way of asking me about my work.

Just a couple of days ago, I read a story that reminded me about that conversation and, in particular, how my longtime friend asked me about the United Way.

The story was about Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple Computers. In 1980, Jobs and an investor in Apple autographed an Apple II manual that belonged to a 14-year-old boy, Julian Brewer, the son of an Apple executive from the UK. Above the signatures, Jobs wrote to the boy, “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The story also revealed that Jobs did not like giving autographs so the signature on this manual, plus the encouraging and perhaps prophetic inscription, was considered to be rare and valuable. The manual sold at an auction in 2021 for $787,487!

For sure, computers and advances in technology have and will continue to “change the world.” If you ask most people what else has or will change the world, you might get responses like: wars; healthcare and medical breakthroughs; politics, elections, or egos of world leaders; greed and financial crises; renewable energy; climate change and environmental issues, etc.

While each of those responses will impact lives and even the future of the world, according to best-selling author and internationally acclaimed speaker, Matthew Kelly, the one thing that can truly change the world is our “humanity.” In a country and a world so divided and so filled with conflict and tension, how we respect and treat each other can certainly shape our future and change the world. The reality is that, for better or worse, it always has.

In his book, “The Generosity Habit,” Kelly encourages each of us to just “do our part.” Whether it is in large or small ways, we can all make a difference. He also says, “Don’t just love, astonish people with your love and don’t just dabble in generosity, live a life of staggering generosity.”

“Staggering generosity” means so much more than giving money away. Being generous, among other things, means being kind, compassionate, forgiving, supportive, and treating others as you would want to be treated. Kelly suggests generosity isn’t just an action, it is a way of life.

At the United Way of Wyoming Valley, we see staggering generosity every day. Yes, we are fortunate to have so many loyal donors, but, as importantly, we also see the generosity of our many volunteers; the dedication of our partner agencies; the engagement of our corporate friends; the commitment of teachers; the compassion of school nurses; the kindness of social workers; the love of parents and grandparents; and the efforts of so many throughout the Wyoming Valley who help children, families, and others in need.

Every day, we see generous people just “doing their part” and I am genuinely grateful for their kindness and support. Even if they are not changing the entire world, they are helping to improve the lives of others and making our community even stronger.

If you haven’t made a New Year’s resolution yet or already gave up on the one you had, try accepting Steve Jobs’ challenge to “go change the world.” Use a computer if you want to, but try doing so with your love and by your generosity.

While the signature of a celebrity may be worth a lot of money to a collector, embracing our “humanity” and increasing our collective willingness to care for each other are worth a whole lot more. In fact, doing so would be both “astonishing and staggering” and could indeed change the world.

Bill Jones is the president/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.