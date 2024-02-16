🔊 Listen to this

You might say I had some pretty eventful college years at Penn State.

I graduated with honors, was a member of the journalism honor society and was even selected as vice president of that society my senior year.

OK, I became vice president by showing up early for the annual banquet, but still …

I made lifelong friends. Met my future wife. (I’ve learned it’s really important to mention that one when writing anything about your time in college.)

I even worked with the football team for four years as a student manager, earning a national championship ring in 1986.

My greatest achievement at Dear Old State, though, has nothing to do with academic success or glory-day stories of my time with the football team.

Those that know best know that thing I am most proud of during my four years in State College is my participation in the 1988 Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.

You probably know it by its more common name THON, or at least you should.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, and, in my humble opinion, the best.

For those of you that don’t know, THON is a year-long effort to raise funds and awareness to fight against childhood cancer. Those efforts culminate each year with a 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon in Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

THON has changed quite a lot from from 1973 when the first event was held in organized. The first version of the event was held in the school’s student union building, the HUB.

When I danced with my wife’s roommate in 1988, the event raised just under $324,000. We danced for 48 hours and started with 544 dancers, and the event took place in the small gymnasium in Penn State’s White Building.

When the 2024 version of THON kicks off Friday evening, 708 dancers will be hoping to see more than $15 million raised to fight childhood cancer.

Through the years, THON has raised $219 million dollars “for the kids,” as the slogan goes.

Penn State football coach James Franklin could line the walls of the football office with national championship trophies and that would still pale in comparison to what the kids involved in THON manage to accomplish every year.

Here’s the great part about THON, 96 cents of every $1 donated to THON directly benefits the Four Diamonds Fund and helps fight child cancer.

The Four Diamonds Fund mission is “to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research,” according to its website. It covers 100 percent of all medical expenses related to cancer care not covered by insurance for Four Diamond children.

Here’s another great part about THON, it’s really, really easy for you to be a part of it. You don’t even have to dance 46 straight hours (or 48 as we did back in the day).

All you have to do is donate. As I’ve told my lovely niece — who for some reason belongs to the Penn State Alumni Association even though she received a fine education from Misericordia University — on multiple occasions, there is no easier way to become a Nittany Lion in the truest spirit of the school.

And you can even support a couple of local dancers from our very own Penn State campus.

PSU Wilkes-Barre students Gabriela Gronkowski and Andrew Zimmerman will participate in the event this year.

Gronkowski is a junior majoring in corporate communications, while Zimmerman is a junior majoring in information technology. Zimmerman is a cancer survivor himself, according to a story on Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s website.

All you have to do to support Gronkowski, Zimmerman and a world of kids fighting cancer is go to the Penn State Wilkes-Barre donation page (tinyurl.com/265vnu8w) and donate a couple of bucks if you can afford it.

If you’re a Penn State fanatic who lives and dies with the football team each fall Saturday, why not help some kids fighting a much more important battle.

After all, making a small donation is much easier than dancing for two straight days. Trust me, I know.

Joe Soprano is the Times Leader’s executive editor and a proud alumn of the Penn State Dance Marathon.