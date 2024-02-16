🔊 Listen to this

The United States is in debt more than $34 trillion and climbing rapidly. Why is this happening? The federal government is spending more money than its is collecting from taxes, and most of this debt has occurred since 2000.

What is causing this to happen? This is the direct result of unnecessary tax cuts and wars! At the beginning of 2001, the national debt was about $5.5 trillion and declining, and the federal government was projected to be debt free by 2010.

What happened? In early 2001, tax rates were reduced, and the war was declared with Afghanistan and later Iraq. The Afghanistan war lasted 20 years, and tax rates were reduced even further while the national debt was increasing.

In the 1950s, the federal government had some balanced budgets and very little national debt. During that time period, the top tax rate was 90% on all kinds of person income, including wages, salaries, interest, dividends and capital gains. The top corporate income tax rate at that time was 52%.

Today, the capital gains and dividends are taxed at 20%, corporations are taxed at 21% and ordinary income from work and earned interest is taxed at 37% at the maximum amount.

As you also see, the wealthiest taxpayers and corporations are taxed at lower rates than working class taxpayers, and the national debt continues to grow out of control.

David L Faust

Selinsgrove