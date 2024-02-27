🔊 Listen to this

Author Simon Winchester has written a book titled “Knowing What We Know.”

This 415-page treatise discusses knowledge and it transmission from ancient wisdom to modern magic. The book goes back to the time of Aristotle and Plato, reviews nations such as India and China and many others and reviews how humans have attained, stored, and disseminated knowledge. He examines such disciplines as education, journalism, encyclopedia creation, museum curation, photography and broadcasting.

Furthermore, he views Gutenberg, Google and Wikipedia, the collection of everything ever known, and all that exists in between world time periods. One of the most powerful statements includes “the West performed and discovered, and realized, and invented and displayed, and taught and thought about and built and wrote, and composed and created so much, so very much, it almost beggars belief.”

He adds to this compilation by outlining such nations as India, China, and many others. The noun, knowledge, is to know which derives from a verb meaning to be acquainted with or to be familiar with. Knowledge may be the all things to all people, and that is where this region find its self today, as a place to use knowledge as a tool for what it has accomplished and what the future may hold. We should take what Winchester has provided us and determine how to use knowledge as a basis for planning our future long the following lines.

• We have many colleges in this region whose talent, perspectives and inventive ideas can be displayed through their knowledge and discovery skills.

• We have a workforce well known and schooled for a great variety of task that can prepare what we may require in the future, as long as appropriate training is available.

• We have leaders across the region in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors who are givers and donors for community projects that benefits those in need.

• We have community foundations and many other types of entities that can assist the various organizations that require support and assistance.

• We can invent and create new functions that perhaps currently do not exist such as the Chicago Center for Practical Wisdom, as discussed in the Winchester book.

• Winchester suggests that we enable our minds to refresh and be less crowded, taxed, and troubled and seek out the potential it always had, to be thoughtful, considerate, patient and wise.

The ability to use knowledge efficiently and express ways to enhance the talent that already exists inside the region, can be the means by which a regional future, well planned, and organized effectively would be something we can take away from what Winchester tries to do in his book.

One of the sections of his book talks about the role of libraries historically. There are literally dozens of libraries in this region that can be called upon as community centers and a place to be thoughtful and wise with respect to the areas of interest that Winchester portrays throughout the 415 pages.