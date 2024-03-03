🔊 Listen to this

Spring is almost here!

I know we all look forward to this time of year – as the promise of warmth and light are in the very near future. This month is also a highly anticipated one at Northeast Sight Services because it’s the month of our Annual Beeping Egg Hunt for our InSight Kids Club of NEPA.

It’s funny to think back to seven years ago when we received a call from a local bomb squad, contacting us because they are specially trained to wire intricate circuitry and wanted to practice these specialized skills by assembling beeping easter eggs for us.

We immediately sprang into action, with our partners Community Services for Sight in Hazleton, to create a program that would utilize these beeping eggs for children throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania who are visually impaired. We all know that Easter egg hunts are exciting for children. But what we don’t often think about is that they aren’t always quite as much fun for a child with a visual impairment.

A beeping egg hunt is not only fun for kids who are blind or visually impaired, but it teaches independence, mobility and location skills. Learning to locate and retrieve items can be difficult for a blind or visually impaired child, and the beeping egg is a valuable educational tool. This is also something that families can do together. We include an egg hunt for siblings, along with lots of other accessible games and crafts for all.

2017 was our Inaugural Beeping Egg Hunt and with each year following (except during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic) it became bigger and better. This year, we’ll be holding our all ages Beeping Egg Hunt at the Holiday Inn – East Mountain in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, March 24, from noon to 2pm.

If you know a child with a visual impairment, this is a wonderful opportunity to get them involved in our programming. All you need to do is call Northeast Sight Services at 570-693-3555 x227 or email [email protected] to register.

In addition to the Beeping Egg Hunt, our InSight Kids Club offers children who are blind and visually impaired the opportunity to share both recreational and instructional experiences with other children with the same challenges. The incidence of vision loss is actually very low in children, so it is especially important for them to get together on a regular basis. Our monthly programs and our annual Camp Sight provide the social and daily living skills that this group needs to grow into independent and productive members of our community. Plus – we’ve seen such wonderful friendships grow each year through the experiences we offer.

We look forward to sharing more about our Beeping Egg Hunt this year. Be sure to check out our Facebook page and our website at www.northeastsight.org.

Sara Gorgone Peperno is president/CEO of Northeast Sight Services.