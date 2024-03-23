🔊 Listen to this

As every Pennsylvanian knows, and as those who visit or relocate here quickly discover, our Commonwealth is blessed with abundant natural resources and outdoor recreation assets.

With more than 86,000 miles of rivers and streams (second only to Alaska), Pennsylvania is one of the best places in the world for paddling and fishing. We have more than 12,000 miles of trails waiting to be explored on foot, on wheels, on skis or snowshoes, or even on horseback. And our nearly 4.5 million acres of mostly forested public lands offer virtually endless opportunities for camping, hunting, birdwatching and simply enjoying nature.

With such a wealth of experiences at our doorstep, it’s no surprise that so many Pennsylvanians enjoy some form of outdoor recreation. We all have our favorite places and activities: for me and my family, they include hiking the Appalachian Trail, skiing in the Poconos, biking the D&L Trail, and watching the bird migration at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks County — to name just a few. If you’ve spent any time outdoors in the Keystone State, you already know how much special places like these contribute to our quality of life, especially our physical and mental health.

What you may not realize is that outdoor recreation also contributes a great deal to Pennsylvania’s economy: around $17 billion a year, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, employing 164,000 people and making ours the eighth-largest outdoor economy in the nation. In big cities and small towns, and everywhere in between, Pennsylvanians are manufacturing, selling, and servicing outdoor gear; developing and maintaining outdoor infra-structure; working as outfitters, guides, and educators; and providing hospitality services. Outdoor recreation amenities are also important to attracting and retaining workers who in many cases can choose where to live and value these opportunities.

COVID-19 brought a dramatic upsurge in outdoor recreation, with unprecedented use of parks and trails driving new demand for products like bikes, kayaks, and RVs. But as the pandemic has receded, interest in outdoor activity has remained and the strain on historically under-re-sourced facilities and infrastructure has continued, further underscoring the need for both public and private investment. As an environmental organization, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council (PEC) proudly supports and encourages such investment because we view outdoor recreation as a gateway to stewardship: the more time people spend outside, the more they appreciate and value the natural resources that are our common heritage. Just as these special places need care and protection, the businesses that utilize them need our support.

Pennsylvania is working to grow and strengthen its outdoor sector in a way that recognizes the close relationship between economic growth, environmental integrity, and healthy, vibrant communities. The newly formed Office of Outdoor Recreation (OOR) within the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently published the results of a year-long engagement process that brought together business, government, philanthropic, environmental, and economic development stakeholders to map out a future for Pennsylvania’s outdoor sector. PEC was proud to be a participant in that process. Nathan Reigner, Pennsylvania’s first Director of Outdoor Recreation, says the group’s findings lay a foundation “not just to strengthen Pennsylvania’s competitiveness and create greater economic prosperity, but also to improve the well-being, happiness, and sustainability of our communities.”

Governor Shapiro echoed these sentiments in making recreation a key piece of the state’s economic development strategy. In addition, the governor’s 2024-25 budget proposes an expansion of DCNR’s efforts to develop and improve trails, as well as the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps program, which sets youth and young adults on the path to careers in conservation.

As PEC’s new president, I look forward to working with the OOR, recreation and economic development interests, and the outdoor industry to better capitalize on Pennsylvania’s incredible outdoor recreation opportunities that will benefit public health, quality of life, and local economies. To learn more about the OOR and read its new report, visit: tinyurl.com/ns5aw3bp. For more on outdoor recreation opportunities in PA, and PEC’s work to grow and support the industry, visit pecpa.org/outdoors.

Thomas Gilbert is the president of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.