🔊 Listen to this

National Small Business Week, running April 28 through May 4 this year, celebrates the entrepreneurial establishments that collectively drive our nation’s economy – small businesses. As part of the excitement, we’ll all be encouraged to shop small, dine locally and visit Main Street businesses. Ironically, however, there’s a critical segment of our small business economy that is often overlooked during the celebration – small manufacturers. Yes, that’s right – manufacturers.

Small manufacturing firms, in addition to designing and crafting products that we rely upon every day, provide wealth to our neighbors, support for other small businesses and resources for our communities. Here are a few of the reasons why manufacturers deserve special recognition during Small Business Week:

• Employment powerhouse: According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, over 90% of Pennsylvania’s manufacturers are small businesses. Collectively, those small manufacturers employed 261,750 workers at the end of 2023, making manufacturing the third largest employer among all small enterprise sectors.

• Wealth generator for workers: Throughout 2023, the Commonwealth’s small manufacturers paid out a total of $13.44 billion in wages to employees, making it the second largest provider of wage-based wealth for our citizens. To put it in perspective, manufacturers paid out more in wages than the retail, food service and accommodation sectors combined in 2023!

• Support for other small businesses: According to Chmura Economics, Pennsylvania manufacturers spent $38.6 billion with other Pennsylvania-based businesses last year. That total includes $629 million paid to construction contractors, $337.9 million paid to landscaping firms, $283.8 million spent at local restaurants and food service establishments, $246.9 million paid to automotive repair and maintenance shops and even $9.2 million paid to local dry cleaners. You get the idea – manufacturing supports Main Streets all across Pennsylvania!

• Resources for Communities: Small manufacturers are great corporate citizens. In 2023, Pennsylvania manufacturers provided $78.9 million in support to community, civic, and social organizations, including sport booster clubs, ethnic associations, veterans’ organizations and local schools.

During Small Business Week, there are several ways you can express your appreciation of our great small manufacturer community and the value they provide to our communities. Some simple actions you can take are:

• When shopping at local retailers, ask if they have a “Locally Made” section that features products made in Pennsylvania. If so, give those products your first consideration. If not, inquire why, ask that they consider establishing one and purchase products made in USA as a back-up plan.

• If dining locally, ask the restaurateur if the business uses Pennsylvania-made take-out containers, paper products, printed goods (like placemats) and other consumables. Many such products are made in the Commonwealth.

• On your travels, stop in to visit a manufacturer just to say thank you and acknowledge their importance to your community. They’ll be delighted to see you.

• If you’re not able to visit a manufacturer, create a social media post thanking your local manufacturers, or our manufacturing community in general, for being an important part of our economy. Search “manufacturers near me” and use the resultant company names in your post (be sure to tag them).

Together, we can use National Small Business Week to highlight and show thankfulness for Pennsylvania’s 11,187 small manufacturers. By doing our part to keep our small industrial firms going strong, we’re ensuring that our communities, Main Street businesses, civic groups and the workforce of the future benefit from the ongoing strength of our manufacturing sector.

Eric Joseph Esoda is president and CEO of NEPIRC.