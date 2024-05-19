🔊 Listen to this

Are you familiar with the comprehensive plan for Luzerne and Lackawanna counties?

If not, learn about the June, 2021 plan for these counties. Noteworthy is the timing, because COVID-19 was amazingly present during the time when this 147-page report was finished. Public hearings were held in each county as well as a listing of priorities and many topics discussed during the planning process.

In Luzerne County, there was a listing of planning staff with Matthew Jones

being the executive director and Matt is still heading that organization. In Lackawanna County, their head was Steve Pitoniak. Public comments were suggested during the course of this study. Inside the document, as noted, “this plan is a blueprint for managing future growth, preserving assets, enhancing access to essential services, and supporting livable neighborhoods.”

Among the five pillars of the plan process were data collection and analysis, issues and opportunities, policy and goals, develop the plan, and plan adoption. The Plan notes five goals to reduce the risk from natural and human-made hazards throughout the county as follows:

• Protect lives, property and resources

• Promote sustainable development to improve the quality of life

• Promote public understanding, support and implementation in mitigation-related activities

• Ensure adequacy and continuity of emergency management services during hazard events

• Ensure hazard mitigation goals and objectives are consistent with goals of other plans and ordinances

The report recommends actions, including the following:

• Raise the Pennsylvania and/or federal minimum wage rate

• Increase economic development and workforce activities

• Create strategic higher education and K-12 collaborations to ensure a match between regional skills and needs are met

• Support tax credits for low-income families

• Address housing affordability

• Expand access to existing social safety net programs

Focus groups were held on land use and housing and natural resource protection, recreation, land preservation, active transportation and transit and freight. Several community forums were sponsored that included population growth, economy, housing, land use, and transportation. Demographic information showed a population of 529,338 the time the document was produced for the two counties. While the region has not grown since 1980, and actually lost roughly 40,000 people, by 2040, there may be an increase of 7.4 percent.

Ten regional policies are mentioned in the report , including the following:

• Strive the meet the demand for achievable housing

• Contain growth to lands with the primary growth areas

• Retain the region’s natural areas

• Fully support the agricultural economy

• Find way to increase the region’s development and the use of renewable energy resources

• Commit to ensuring safety and accessibility for all modes of travel

• Invest in creating a muti-modal transportation network to meet employee and employer needs

• Enhance the existing freight network for all modes, including surface transportation, rail and aviation

• Support improvement to regional traffic operations

• Continue to find ways of utilizing historical resources as a representation of local history and culture.

This is a summary, and another column will feature more details on policies and implementation.