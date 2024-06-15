🔊 Listen to this

Last month, the first part of the joint comprehensive plan for Luzerne and Lackawanna counties was discussed.

This column emphasizes some of the recommendations made and the opportunity to advance the aforementioned plan in coming months and years.

A plan is only as good as the original intent and a joint plan of two counties is a means to engage a larger geography and the connections that embrace the capability to implement findings and recommendations. Action was taken in 1878 to separate from one county into two counties.

The previous column includes a listing of policies that formed the framework for planning across the region and mention was made of some of these goals. There are strategies delineated in each goal and total of at least 80 strategies are defined in the plan report.

Steps should be taken to examine the basis for action relative to the adopted joint plan as a means to verify what has been acted upon and what remains to be done. For example, Policy 10 represents the goal to continue to find ways of utilizing historical resources as representation of local history and culture and one strategy of interest is to work to increase regional planning through local partnerships and supporting local preservation efforts. Energy, transportation, the economy, natural areas, housing, land use, and other topics are given ample discussion and support in terms of the future.

Other important resources are those attached to the use of land in the future such as urban centers,primary growth areas, secondary growth, preservation areas, rural living areas, and various suggestions as to density and a one-page land use map showing both counties.

The implementation section of this plan provides the framework and timeline for the actions regarding the 10 policies found in the previous column. The actions are divided into three sections including ongoing actions, actions found in the first four years, and actions prioritized within five to 12 years. Each goal and policies are found in these three sections, and it will be interesting to go back and see what has been accomplished during the three time periods. In each case, partnering entities are listed, goals and actions are presented, and a listing of steps designed for implementing actions are shown.

One example is the goal of protect valuable and vulnerable natural resources. There are three policies that fit this goal , four types of partnering entities, and three strategies divided into six detailed arrangements.

This is for the ongoing actions. Within the 5-12 year time, one of the examples includes the study and establishment of new methods for providing renewable energy resources. There are two policies mentioned, five partnering entities, and five actions.

There are many planning implications that need attention. The report is an excellent guide for the land planning ahead. One page of the report talks about water resources being extremely vital as the Lehigh River capacity is discussed and its potential use in the future by New York City, thus, page 85 should be of particular interest to the future of the Hazleton area and Luzerne County.