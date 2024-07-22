🔊 Listen to this

Martin Luther King said many great words, but among these is the phrase “ the Arc of the Moral Universe bends toward justice.” Its powerful message relates to justice in a world sense. His words represent a message that spins across the nation and the world as much as his August, 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial. His I have a Dream words have been repeated many times, and was one of the most eloquent and dramatic speeches in the history of this nation. Its message and Foundational commentaries lives on as we view the future of this region called the Pocono-Northeast. It strengthens the arc toward which this region will be moving in coming decades.

It portrays a major opportunity to organize a movement that would establish a system of support for improving the region’s future and create a process and program of adventure, excitement and assets of positive focus to be representative of what the region can and should be beyond the year 2024. This movement of being beyond the arc of the moral universe lies in the rare set of circumstances at a local or regional level to add to the synthesis of commitment that these words men in coming years and centuries as the region grows, increases its strength, and develops well beyond its current levels of activity. The more that faith adds substance to a quality of life, the more likely that creativity, invention, and extraordinary results will occur across what we define as the Pocono-Northeast. This segment of geography is an important portion of the United States dues to our location, our population, our resource and our talent that lies in the framework of our workers, our resources, our long standing reversal of loss of people of a sized city of 250,000 when we saw that amount of people leave between 1930 and 1970.

Now is the time when after the startling pandemic of 2020 through close to 2023 and changes occurred inside this region as it did in many other regions of the nation. However, we cannot let this process go on its own way. We must use this time to both look back at history, enhance the present times, and plan for the future To engage the arc our moral geography, let us consider the following.

• Update the regional plan of the 1970s, done after Tropical Storm Agnes, and push the many assets that out point the liabilities of the region.

• Develop a regional award program to honor the people and leaders who have given time and energy to making this region as a true quality of life environment

• Secure many featured positive accomplishments that can guarantee a stable of assets to use in future ways toward appropriate economic and community development in this region.

• Advance the many higher educational institutions so that we can advertise and publicize such benefits plus many others in the region.

By adopting and implementing these ideas, we can focus on the future, bending toward our role in action and establish a moral geography for regional goal setting over the next decades.