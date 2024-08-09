🔊 Listen to this

Most of us know someone who has struggled with substance use disorder. For too many people, it’s a battle that ends in tragedy. Clearly, we need every possible resource we can muster to fight this ever-evolving public health crisis that affects our communities, and awareness campaigns like International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) play a prominent role.

Observed every Aug. 31, IOAD not only raises awareness about overdose but also promotes evidence-based overdose prevention measures and drug policy. More poignantly, it also recognizes the overwhelming grief felt by the families and friends of those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to an overdose.

The theme of this year’s IOAD is “Together we can,” which illustrates the power of communities to stand together and lessen one of the world’s biggest public health crises through collective action. It’s a great, hopeful message.

The Wright Center for Community Health works every day to deliver hope to the individuals and families touched by substance use disorder and overdoses. Our Pennsylvania-designated Opioid Use Disorder Center of Excellence has been one of the local leaders in providing communitybased substance use disorder treatment since 2016 when it was among the 45 flagship centers named by the state.

Patients qualify for Opioid Use Disorder Center of Excellence care if they have an opioid use disorder, have co-occurring behavioral/substance misuse and physical health conditions, require assistance navigating the health care system, and need guidance to stay engaged in treatment in order to avoid relapse. Services are offered regardless of the patient’s insurance status or ability to pay, with a sliding-fee discount program available to those who qualify.

Unlike a traditional inpatient rehabilitation facility, we offer an outpatient services model that allows patients to receive exceptional care while attending to the other aspects of their lives. We employ a “whole-patient” philosophy centered around medications for opiate use disorder, a truly innovative concept that combines medical and social supports to guide an individual on their recovery journey.

Patients are cared for by a first-rate and highly committed team of recovery and behavioral health specialists, social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, certified recovery specialists, and medical providers, who collaborate closely to counsel and support individuals coping with a variety of substance use disorders – not just opioids, but also alcohol, cocaine, and other addictive drugs. We also help them find stable housing, navigate insurance barriers, and repair family and community relationships.

The Wright Center for Community Health also works to reduce opioid-related deaths and has been approved as a Pennsylvania Overdose Prevention Program (POPP) site. Through this program, The Wright Center distributes naloxone kits and drug-checking strips to individuals in the event they experience an emergency with a family member, friend, or in the community. Naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, is free to the community at any of our regional community health centers.

We’re also very proud of our Healthy Maternal Opiate Medical Support (Healthy MOMS) Program, which recently received a $62,000 grant from the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department to expand its services. The grant came via the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration’s Maternal and Child Health Services block grant, which the state allocated to the city’s health department for distribution.

Healthy MOMS, co-founded by The Wright Center in 2018 and modeled after a program in Ohio, is a multi-agency effort that assists pregnant women and new mothers in achieving and maintaining sobriety. It was first launched in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties but now serves women and their families throughout much of Northeast Pennsylvania. To date, the program has served more than 500 mothers and 282 babies.

Participants are offered blanket services that include medications for opiate use disorder and other addiction services, counseling, primary health care, OB-GYN care, parenting tips, legal advice, and other forms of support. Based on the available evidence, mothers who join Healthy MOMS and participate in recovery services well before their delivery dates are less likely to give birth to babies who experience neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), a potentially painful and costly medical condition caused when a newborn withdrawal from opioids or other drugs that the baby had been exposed to in the womb.

We see addiction as a lifelong disease requiring a long-term commitment to recovery. Rest assured, we’ll continue improving upon that commitment in the years ahead. Together, we can save and enhance the lives of many people in our communities.

Scott Constantini is the associate vice president of primary care and recovery services integration for The Wright Center for Community Health.