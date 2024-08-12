🔊 Listen to this

What can Pennsylvania lawmakers do about a looming regional power shortage that they didn’t cause and can’t easily fix? This dilemma poses the most important energy issue facing the commonwealth.

PJM Interconnection — which operates the regional electric grid serving 13 states and the District of Columbia — issued a report last year warning that, under current trends, there may not be enough electric generating capacity to keep the lights on by 2028-2030. The problem results from a combination of circumstances. First, demand for electricity is growing due to the proliferation of electric vehicles and data centers that power artificial intelligence.

At the same time, coal and natural gas-fired power plants that are work horses of the grid are retiring prematurely because of the climate policies of some states (not Pennsylvania) and the federal government that discourage or ban fossil-fuel power plants and give preferential treatment to renewable energy. As a result, PJM’s interconnection queue now consists almost entirely of renewable energy and battery projects. These technologies alone can’t replace the reliability value of power plants capable of operating around the clock.

Pennsylvania’s energy policies have not caused this problem. We generate more electricity than any other state in PJM, and we have not forced the closure of natural gas and coal plants. Our renewable energy requirements are modest — 8% of the electricity we use — which should be enough to kick-start these technologies in what was intended to be a free market.

What can lawmakers in Pennsylvania do to avoid a supply shortage? The best solution would be for other states and the federal government to moderate their climate policies to preserve reliable electricity supplies. But Pennsylvania lawmakers can’t control those decisions, and these other jurisdictions show no sign of changing course.

Given this reality, any solution Pennsylvania lawmakers pursue will be second-best. Since the restructuring of the electric industry in Pennsylvania over two decades ago, we have relied on incentives in PJM’s wholesale markets to ensure enough power plants were built to guarantee adequate electricity supplies. That worked until recently, but we now face the prospect that these markets have been damaged and can no longer be relied on to ensure adequate supplies. To keep the lights on, it may unfortunately become necessary for the government to intervene in the market to support power plants capable of operating 24/7 to offset the mandates and subsidies given to renewable energy.

While this problem is being studied and solutions debated, every piece of energy legislation in the General Assembly should be judged by how it affects the problem of prematurely retiring power plants and maintaining reliable electricity supplies. The first law of holes is if you find yourself in one, stop digging.

Terry Fitzpatrick is the president and CEO of the Energy Association of PA and a former chairman of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.