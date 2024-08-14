🔊 Listen to this

Are you over age 65 and still have a mortgage debt to repay?

In a recent issue of the New York Times, there was an article on this topic and it brought to mind that there may be many regional citizens who are continuing to pay off a house mortgage.

The opportunity to either retain a payable mortgage or pay of such debt is raised by those who may have read that article or those who may see this column.

Depending upon the income or investments that a debt holder has will determine what action should be taken. If your interest rate is 4% or less, it may be wise to hold on to that rate and not pay off the mortgage debt.

If you are investing in a house and paying current rates that are high, then paying off the loan or a significant portion, it may be wise to pay off as much as possible or possible transferring your local to something less.

No one knows for certain what is the best solution, but certainly regional families or citizens should evaluate what actions are best suited for their situation. We live in a region that has a high incidence of seniors, and therefore serious consideration should be given to this process.

Refinancing may be a way to think about your future nd to lower the rate you may be paying.

The Times article notes that “the effect that housing costs can have on the average household budget can prompt some people to view a mortgage as a risky obligation to carry into retirement — in some cases, whether that concern is warranted or not.”

The psychology of debt in terms of risk, also, enters into decision making and needs attention. It also enters into decisions on upgrading a house such as a kitchen that is older or other similar factors.

These actions or decisions need as much thought as possible in achieving the most appropriate decision.

Approaching your financial advisor, your legal counsel, or other sources of support make good sense as retirement reaches your age.

This advice can make or break your conclusion regarding retaining a mortgage, or paying it off, if feasible.

Much depends upon other issues that families face in this region and therefore how you act on everything that impacts your life need to be considered in coming years. The ability to make decisions means that as much as possible, make sure that you engage all elements that relate to your retirement stage.

In fact, many people do not retire at the time when such conclusions may be reached, but continue to work, at least part time, beyond the age 65. This enters into decision making as well.

It is vital that as many families facing this kind of decision in the region has a plan that can meet their needs regarding how they wish to live in the comfortable surroundings of quality of life beyond retirement age.