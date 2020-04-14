Their view: Orotect workers risking everything in face of COVID-19

Each day, thousands of Pennsylvanians go to work each day to ensure that our families are fed.

They make the apple juice or sauce you eat; the beef you purchase and eat for protein; the frozen vegetables and the chocolate or salty snack you need for a pick-me-up.

In Luzerne County and a handful of surrounding communities alone, our local represents approximately 3,000 workers at four different food processing operations who continue punching the clock in the face of COVID-19. (We represent 8,000 workers in food processing operations across Pennsylvania.)

Pennsylvania is justifiably proud of its agricultural sector: we grow a lot of food here. But these workers process and package that food so that families can put dinner on the table. They are the lifeblood of our food supply chain.

They are not alone: Healthcare workers in our hospitals and nursing homes are stepping up despite the health risk. Workers in grocery stores, pharmacies and in the public sector continue to punch the clock every day.

It is time for our governor, Tom Wolf, and our lawmakers to step up and help protect all workers who are without question essential, frontline employees.

Wolf has taken strong and decisive action throughout this crisis and he deserves our thanks. PA Secretary of Health Rachel Levine has issued an order that requires employers to ensure that all facilities have enough security employees to, among other things, enforce social distancing of at least 6 feet.

This is a critical measure that goes to the very heart of our goal to stem community spread of COVID-19, especially in food production facilities and in grocery stores. The key, now, is to make sure that this necessary order is enforced. Any employer who fails to meet this mandate should be shut down – period.

Still, we know that more needs to be done.

Wolf should issue an executive order classifying these men and women as “essential workers.”

This order should mandate enforceable guidelines for social distancing, cleaning and personal hygiene, paid benefits and attendance policies as well as specific protocols when an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19. All workers should be provided with the appropriate personal protective equipment.

Lawmakers need to change state law to protect all workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.

State law should incorporate these safety provisions and include common-sense paid leave and sick policies that will protect workers and all Pennsylvanians. Every worker should have additional paid sick leave to address the impact of the virus. Even the federal government and the CDC recognize this simple truth. Coming to work sick endangers all Pennsylvanians.

There is no question about the commitment and dedication that workers are showing to the communities they are serve.

They are exposed to hundreds and hundreds of consumers each day, and are working long, long hours filling gaps for workers who have either been exposed and are quarantined.

I am pleased to say that many employers have worked with our union to establish appropriate protocols for creating and maintaining a safe work environment. Many have implemented enhanced sick leave benefits, even employers for whom the federal mandate does not apply.

Many employers have suspended attendance policies and offered especially vulnerable workers unpaid leaves to avoid the dangers of work. These employers deserve the thanks of all Pennsylvanians because, again, these measures will help mitigate community spread of this virus.

Unfortunately, some employers have refused to step up. All workers deserve, and all Pennsylvanians will be made safer, if the common sense, lifesaving protections and policies that the public health experts are recommending are actually put in place.

We will continue to work with employers to keep workers as safe as possible. We will continue to protect our members’ rights in the workplace. All we ask is that Wolf and lawmakers take the necessary action to help workers, their families, and all Pennsylvanians.

Wendell Young IV is president of UFCW Local 1776 Keystone State, which represents 35,000 workers across Pennsylvania and in Ohio, West Virginia, New York and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.ufcw1776.org.