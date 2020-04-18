Stefanie Salavantis: The enemy within the home

While many of us are hunkered down at home to protect ourselves from coronavirus, there are many more people —including children — who are trapped at home and terrified that their next step up the stairs, down the hallway or the next word spoken will result in an unprovoked attack from the abuser living among them.
No one denies the terrible toll that the Coronavirus has wrought in Luzerne County, the U.S. and around the world; however, we cannot forget or relent in the ongoing battle against the dangerous scourge of domestic violence and child abuse.
April has been designated as Child Abuse Awareness month since at least 1983, but this year, awareness is not enough. We must do more.
All children deserve to grow up in a home without violence or abuse; however, children depend on friends, relatives, coaches, and teachers to recognize signs of abuse and take action. While social distancing mitigates the spread of disease, it unintentionally creates an environment where children are more vulnerable to abuse without the means to escape or call for help. The United Nations has called for urgent action to the expected worldwide surge in domestic violence. “I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic,” Secretary General António Guterres wrote on Twitter. Pennsylvania has already seen a precipitous drop in reports of abuse, which does not mean that child abuse has subsided.
No one should assume that abuse cannot occur within their circle of friends and family. We are all feeling increased stress, economic insecurity, physical isolation, and a multitude of physical and psychological health concerns. The unrelenting build-up of these health and societal conditions is a pressure cooker—a ticking time-bomb—that may lead to a spike in domestic violence particularly against young children.
It is also important to know that children can be victims of domestic violence even if they are never physically harmed directly. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence estimates that on average 1 in 15 American children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year — 90% of them as eyewitnesses to the violence. Worldwide, an average of 137 women are killed daily by a partner or family member. Without a doubt, children witness violence against their parents and siblings on a daily basis, which leaves searing psychological wounds that never truly heal.
As the Coronavirus reminds us, it is difficult to combat an enemy that we cannot see. Domestic violence is domestic terrorism because it damages not just the immediate family unit but also society as a whole. So, call your friends and family and find out how they are coping in quarantine. Make sure that your children are staying in touch with their friends and classmates. Teach your children that “if they see something to say something” to you or another adult. It is not enough to retweet a video or share a news article on Facebook. That is not activism. It is passivism. It truly takes the entire community to protect children and other vulnerable members of our community.
Public officials across the United States have frequently implored citizens to stay home, stay safe, and stop the spread. I would just add that we should stay alert as well and hopefully, we can stop the spread of two deadly threats operating silently within our midst.
And remember, should you feel you need help, dial 211 to receive guidance on determining the right services for your immediate needs.
A Domestic Violence Service Center (DVSC) counselor is available by phone, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling (570) 823-7312 or toll free at (800) 424-5600, to provide counseling, information about Protection from Abuse Orders, referrals to other community resources, and other services including emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children. All of the services offered by DVSC are free and confidential.
Stefanie Salavantis is the Luzerne County district attorney.