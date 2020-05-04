Dr. Casale:Return to ‘normalcy’ a gradual process

As the spread of COVID-19 seems to be slowing in many of our communities, we’re going to be evaluating how best to restart aspects of daily life that were put on hold by the pandemic.

It’s going to be a complex process affected by a multitude of factors, but the two most important things to remember are that progress will be slow and that rather than relax our practices of physical distancing, isolation of the ill and maintaining good respiratory hygiene, it really is time to be more vigilant than ever.

In stressing the need for patience in our response to COVID-19, we’ve been using the phrase, “it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” and that sentiment is important in not only managing expectations but also reminding people to stay the course.

Think about how the spread of the virus has trended. After the first case was reported in a given area, the virus gradually spread by more and more new cases per day. We didn’t go from one case to 1,000 cases overnight. And as the spread of the virus reaches its peak and begins to trend downward by fewer and fewer cases per day, the process will be equally gradual.

So, any talk of moving “beyond the peak” or being on the “downside of the curve” needs to be tempered with the realization that if we can ever get back to normal as we knew it, that reality is a long way off, and probably depends on development of an effective vaccine.

As our state and county leaders see fit to reactivate our economy, the effort will be meticulously phased and accompanied by a new set of precautions and safety standards. To use another analogy, the transition will more like using a dimmer than flipping a switch on.

In much the same way, hospitals and health systems will begin to perform some of the non-urgent procedures that were postponed when the spread of COVID-19 began to accelerate in our region.

It’s important to note that at Geisinger, we never stopped performing needed operations and procedures. Instead, we began evaluating each patient by weighing the benefit of doing the procedure against the patient’s risk of contracting COVID-19 and having serious complications as a result of the virus.

Patients whose need for the procedure was greater than their risk of serious infection received the care they needed right away; others were deferred. But now there is a group of patients who have been safely delayed for up to about six weeks. They have been evaluated regularly to determine their condition, but for some, discomfort or impairment may have intensified from an annoyance to disrupting even the simplest aspects of life.

That’s urgent in our book, and we need to care for this group of patients, so we’re in the process of deciding when and how to resume these procedures. And there are several factors that will contribute to developing a plan and timeline.

The first is that risk/benefit analysis I already mentioned. Patient safety is always our top priority, so we must be sure the patients we serve have a benefit that clearly trumps their risk. And we’ll likely begin with less complex procedures as they will present less risk overall.

While deciding which procedures make sense to restart and for whom we can safety care, we also need to consider whether we have the resources and personnel to perform those procedures. During COVID-19, we’ve reallocated equipment and supplies and redeployed staff, so we need to make sure all of those assets are where they need to be when we’re delivering care.

Finally, testing is going to play a key role in how we return to some semblance of normalcy. If we expect to develop a strategy and monitor our progress, we need accessible and abundant testing so we can closely scrutinize the activity of the virus in our communities. The sophistication and availability of testing will undoubtedly affect the pace at which we reengage some of our surgical work.

So, as we all look anxiously toward the future and hope for our normal — or something close to it— to return sooner rather than later, let’s slow down, take a step back and remember what got us to this point in the first place.

Physical distancing and diligent hand washing and covering of the nose and mouth are here to stay. They will be with us as we learn as a society to recover from COVID-19, and they remain our best defenses against the virus.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected] For information on alternative treatment for atrial fibrillation, visit https://geisinger.cc/2wLkTJz