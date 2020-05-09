Their view: The importance of ‘Alone Together’

“Social distancing.”
It’s a phrase that none of us knew three months ago, but today we can’t seem to go a day without using.
While social distancing is a necessary evil of combatting the current coronavirus outbreak, it is important to remember that self-isolation has health implications beyond “slowing the spread” and “flattening the curve” of a deadly virus. As we mark May as National Mental Health Awareness Month, we must underscore that isolation should never be equated with being alone.
I know the importance of this fact first-hand.
Over a decade ago, while serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard, I lost my leg when the patrol I was on struck a roadside bomb in the Paktia Province of Afghanistan.
During my time of recovery and through the challenging years that followed, I would be lifted up by my neighbors and community. I would experience the helping hand of those around me in my time of need, have my adaptive home built on my behalf by people I didn’t even know, and receive counseling when I needed it most.
I have seen the best of the human spirit during my darkest times.
But I have also seen the tragedy of mental despair when those demons are not defeated. The wounds my fellow servicemen and women have carried with them from the battlefields abroad years ago linger with them still today. Just this month, two of the soldiers I recuperated with at Walter Reed National Medical Center over a decade ago took their lives.
My family is not immune from the tragedy of darkness, either. Two years after the loss of my leg, my twin brother would lose his own fight at his own hands while still on active duty. Receiving that call is one I will never forget, and it is one I wish upon no one.
That is why I have spent the last several years working in our community to address this epidemic, working to help our neighbors find healthy ways to fight adversity. Yes, for those of us who served abroad, the mental wounds of war can eat away at us, but it is far more than that. What I have found is the difference between life and death can often be helping someone find a new purpose for their life. To help them know that, by simply opening up and becoming vulnerable, they can address the cancer that is living within them.
In many instances, it is simply encouraging people to step out from their comfort zones, finding a purpose and a passion for their lives can save both the patient and the caregiver; that you can be a leader within your community, regardless of whether or not you are wearing a uniform.
Which brings me to a new phrase in our vocabulary that is just as important as social distancing: Alone Together. Each of us finding that purpose is more important now than ever as we live through a period of physical isolation. We may never know the struggles our neighbors, coworkers, and loved ones are facing. And while understanding individual struggles are never more difficult to diagnose than they are today, we must remember that even though we may physically be alone, we need to find togetherness.
I am a firm believer that we are all in this together – today as we defeat the coronavirus outbreak and tomorrow as we face the unknown challenges that await us. We must cast aside the stigma of addressing mental health in our community, because it is a weight that each of us carries in one form or another. And by coming together, carrying that weight together, and spreading the burden we can overcome it together. The power of a community will never fail.
To quote a good friend of mine who lost his arm while he was deployed to Iraq, “I’ve learned that the best way to overcome my own obstacles is to help people with theirs.”
Earl Granville is a Republican running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.