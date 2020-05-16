Some 30-plus years ago, as a very young banker, I was asked to be on a panel for a “Career Day” at a local high school. I am not sure why someone thought having me at that point in my life was a good idea, but I was honored to have been asked and I gladly accepted the invitation to participate.

Also participating on the Career Day panel was Dr. Wally Stettler, the longtime president of Wyoming Seminary. I had met Dr. Stettler in the past and was aware of his legendary leadership, but I really did not know him.

I recall spending a great deal of time preparing my thoughts and remarks for the event, but for the life of me, I cannot remember a single thing I had to say that day. It could not have been all that important. What I clearly remember, though, is exactly what Dr. Stettler had said.

Dr. Stettler was nearing retirement at that point in his career and his presentation was brief but profound. His words were words of genuine wisdom and have inspired and challenged me for more than three decades. He encouraged the students and all of us listening to “find our voice” and to always “act with courage.” If we remembered anything from his presentation, he asked us to remember just five words –“stand up and be counted.”

As a country and a community, 2020 provides us with two important opportunities for us to put Dr. Stettler’s words into action in practical but very meaningful ways. 2020 is a state and federal election year and the national census is upon us. Both are opportunities to “stand up and be counted.”

By participating in both the electoral process and in the census, we all have an opportunity to make our voices known and to help shape our future. Yet, far too many of us ignore these crucial responsibilities. We shouldn’t … there is a lot at stake.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, the primary election has been postponed until June 2, and the General Election is on Nov. 3. Most of us understand the importance of voting and, this primary, we can vote by mail. Our vote is our voice and every vote matters. Four years ago, Luzerne County proved to be a very important geography in the presidential election.

The census takes place every 10 years and the deadline to respond has also been extended because of the virus. The census determines how many seats each state has in the US House of Representatives, and it greatly influences the redistricting for those seats. It is also very important in determining how billions of federal dollars are spent each year on things like roads, education, healthcare, Head Start and for more than 300 federal programs. In addition, the data from the census is frequently used by businesses, policy makers, and researchers to impact decisions and investments that affect us every day.

Getting the census right is important. Undercounting can mean a great loss of funding and opportunity, especially for low-income families and students and the economic development of the area.

Dr. Stettler suggested that standing up and being counted takes courage. Very often, it does. Voting and completing the census may not take the kind of courage in the way he meant, but they both take some time, commitment, and a conviction. They are important responsibilities that have meaningful consequences.

Following that Career Day event so many years ago, Wally Stettler and I became friends and when I left banking for the nonprofit world, he could not have been more supportive or helpful. I often think of him and the memorable words he shared that day.

Now, more than ever, it seems as if we need to stand up and be counted, find our voice and act with courage. Exercising our right to vote and participating in the census would be great places to start.

Bill Jones is President and CEO at United Way of Wyoming Valley. He can be reached at 829-6711 ext. 1230.