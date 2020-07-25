Bill Jones: Time to show that COVID can’t beat Caring

As our world has changed over the past several months, so has our vocabulary.
Words like uncertainty, unprecedented, social distancing, sanitize, masks, personal protective equipment, abundance of caution, Zoom, virtual, digital, working remotely, and others, have taken on whole new meanings and connotations for the way we live and conduct our business as a result of the coronavirus.
Another phrase (or variations of it) I hear a lot these days and have really come to appreciate is this… “We’re doing the best we can.” When we hear these words, we can relate to the fact that due to the circumstances, there is a lot out of our control and our options are limited. Even though we are struggling, we are trying.
There is no doubt that this year has been unlike any other most of us have ever experienced. From health concerns to employment and economic issues to education disruption, it has certainly been difficult and challenging for all of us. As individuals, families, nonprofits, and businesses, we have all had to cancel plans, reschedule, and probably cancel again. Most of us have become proficient at adapting. Sometimes, it is the best we can do.
During the course of the crisis, the United Way of Wyoming Valley has been staying in close contact with many of the nonprofit organizations in our community, especially with our funded partners. Almost every agency can share a similar story of events being canceled, fundraising challenges, doing business differently, taking precautions to keep employees and clients safe, and concerns for the future. Most agencies are working tremendously hard with fewer resources and I have no doubt that each is doing the best they can.
In many respects, the United Way shares many of the same issues and concerns as well. While it is difficult to be a fundraising organization right now, the reality is that given the high rate of unemployment and the uncertainty of the future, the need for support will be greater than it has been in a very long time.
History tells us that in most crises or disasters, those who are least capable of recovering and rebuilding are generally those with the most limited resources. This will be true for the coronavirus pandemic as well. These individuals will be our neighbors throughout the Wyoming Valley who will need the United Way’s support more than ever. They will need us to do the best we can.
The United Way of Wyoming Valley’s annual campaign will start in just a few weeks. We know even our most loyal donors and companies are being challenged, but we also know human service need has increased. Funding for “safety net” services has never been more critical and support for children and families in poverty could not be more important, especially in the current environment.
A couple of months ago, we adopted a new motto for some of our efforts to reflect the times…“COVID can’t beat Caring.” We will use this new language and continue this belief as we begin the campaign. The campaign will be different and difficult. We would like to ask all those who have the ability to help others to support the United Way. Please do the best you can.
Bill Jones is President and CEO at United Way of Wyoming Valley. He can be reached at 829-6711 ext. 1230.