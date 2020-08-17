Back to school like never before

Preparing to send children back to school always comes with a set of challenges, but this year, as we continue to navigate the changes brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the transition is exceptionally difficult.

For many parents, it’s still unclear whether school districts will allow in-person learning, rely on virtual meetings to create the classroom environment, or adopt a hybrid curriculum that utilizes both in balance.

That uncertainty leads to more uncertainty. Working parents are wondering how they will manage obligations to their employers while also supporting the education of their children. Some may need to take a more involved role in their children’s learning, working with teachers to become the educational voice on the home front. Furthermore, just having the kids home during the typical workday may be an issue for a lot of households.

Thinking about all of it can be overwhelming, so reconciling the fact that this situation is unprecedented and realizing that returning to school will be a learning process for everyone involved — parents, students and teachers alike — is an important step toward coping with the obstacles ahead.

First, don’t try to be perfect. We all want to give our children the best chance to succeed, and we’d all like to think our hard work and diligence puts them in the best position to do so. But right now, our children need us to be open-minded, understanding and adaptable. They need us to listen and forget about the ideal in favor of confronting reality.

Instead of being critical of yourself, give yourself some leeway and focus on doing whatever best supports your children. Partner with the teachers in your school district to give your kids the resources they need to learn. Whether learning in person or remotely, prepare your children for what their school year will look like and follow lesson plans closely to be their closest ally, advocate and mentor.

Work with your school district to understand the resources available to your children if they struggle in this new educational landscape.

Remote learning can have its own worries. We already spend too much time staring at screens, so when school goes digital, we must make more of an effort to balance screen time and unplugged activities. Divide time for work and play, and schedule time for your kids to socialize with other children, recognizing, of course, physical distancing, masking and hygiene guidelines as you do.

Exercise is going to be vital, not only for staying physically healthy but also for relieving stress and anxiety. Encouraging physical activity will be a way to get out of the house and maintain wellness. With sports on hold for a while due to the dangers of transmitting COVID-19 in group scenarios, athletes should continue to work out on their own. Training will be a good outlet in uncertain times, and it’ll keep them ready for the next available season.

Next, prioritize mental health. Make sure your kids feel loved, safe and heard. The anxiety we’re all feeling from this pandemic can manifest itself in the form of accidents, changes in appetite and sleep habits, whining, and clinginess. Remind your children you’re there to protect them and make them aware of what they can do — like handwashing — to help.

Other factors, such as economic devastation or a death in the family due to COVID-19, can be extra stressors during this already trying time. Aggression, instability and avoidance can all be signs of anxiety and depression. Reach out to school counselors or mental health professionals if you notice these signs.

Finally, regulate and follow guidelines.

Healthy diet, exercise and proper sleep are all important to keep your children high on energy and low on anxiety. Routine is going to be a big help in keeping everyone safe and sane.

And just to reiterate:

Wear your mask when in public

Stay at least six feet from others when in public

Wash you hands regularly or use a hand sanitizer made from at least 60 percent alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose whenever you cough or sneeze

Stay home when you feel ill.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]