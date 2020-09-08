Their view: Your count matters in census

September 8, 2020 Times Leader Op-Ed
Wico van Genderen Guest Columnist

The 2020 census data collection phase now ends on Sept. 30, a full month earlier than anticipated to permit the commencement of census data processing.

Now more than ever, we need to ensure that all in our community are counted in the 2020 Census. An accurate census count is critical to obtaining the full access to federal, state and local funding, which is based on population counts. It is also the federal mechanism to determine the size and scope of how our county and community are represented in Congress.

Federal, state and local funding are predicated on an accurate read of county and local populations. Funding distribution is used for schools, hospitals, roads and infrastructure improvements. Each individual count offers some $2,100 in annual federal, state and local funding, which is set over a 10-year period until the next census in 2030.This means that each individual census count translates to about $21,000 over the next 10 years per individual counted. If you are not counted you, your county and community forfeits that funding.

The census also helps to draw the congressional map as the census data is used to draw congressional districts that determine how we are represented in Washington. An accurate count means we optimize our voice in federal government representation. If you are not counted, you, your county and community losses a degree of representation in Congress.

The census track is also more than just a federal funding or a representation vehicle. Census track data is used by business and community groups for strategic planning, business and workforce execution. It helps determine future economic investment and impact; where to capitalize, where to locate, where to build business and where to determine workforce needs.

As a county, we have made steady progress in getting our communities counted. And there are many townships that are doing very well. For example, Yatesville, Laflin and Wright Township all have over 80% of their community participated and counted, beating overall state (66.6%) and national (63.6%) numbers. But, at a current rate of 62.5% for Luzerne County, we lag behind the national and state average and are currently a fraction behind Lackawanna County at 62.7% With less than 30 days to go, the census team is making a concerted effort to reach out in our neighborhoods.

Help shape our future. If you have not been counted, please take the few minutes to meet with them or take the census survey online. It is safe, secure and only takes a few minutes. You can do so by visiting 2020census.gov, my2020census.gov, calling 1-844-330-2020, or by returning the documents that were mailed to you.

The form takes about five minutes to complete with only 10 questions, and doing so can help generate millions of dollars in aggregate for our roads, schools, infrastructure and economy.

Please be sure to make the effort to get yourself and your neighborhoods counted in the 2020 Census. Federal funding for your county, community, and neighborhood counts on it. Our voice and representation in Congress counts on it. Your census participation counts!

Wico van Genderen is president/CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber.