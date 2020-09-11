Out on a Limb: Our ancestors were committed to public education

Existing records tell us Sept. 10, 1897, was a hot day in the Hazleton area.

Miners from Lattimer and nearby areas started to march from Cranberry and Audenreid calling for a modest pay increase of pennies a day and better working and living conditions in the coal company-owned town. The Pennsylvania Alien Tax law signed in June 1897, by Gov. Daniel Hastings on all unnaturalized citizens was a large part of the triggering event that would lead to this day. The Friday, July 9, 1897, edition of The New York Times hinted at the potential difficulties which might develop as a result of implementation of the new tax.

Mine owners had been aware of the rising unrest of their employees since enactment of the Alien Tax of .03 cents a day placed on all immigrant laborers who were not American citizens throughout Pennsylvania two months earlier. At the coal companies demands, Luzerne County Sheriff, James Martin, was called back from vacation in Atlantic City and ordered to be in the Hazleton area when the miners started marching on Sept. 10. Not so coincidentally, a shipment of new Winchester rifles arrived in Hazleton in time for the swearing in of nearly 100 men Martin deputized to maintain order. Later, in court testimony, he would deny any knowledge of how the rifles got there or who had purchased them.

On July 31, 1897, The Literary Digest cited the Chicago Evening Post as saying, “The defenders of the (alien tax) law advance several considerations in its favor. According to them the law has a twofold purpose. First, it is intended to afford some measure of relief or protection to ‘legitimate American labor’ whose place is ‘usurped’ by cheap European labor; and second, it is intended to relieve the people to some extent of the burden of supporting courts, prisons and almshouses for the benefit of the aliens.”

Further The Evening Post said, “opponents of the law reply that alien labor has been of great benefit to the State and that it is as ‘legitimate’ as any other kind … and the legislature has no right to establish a discrimination between native or naturalized or alien workmen for the advantage of the former.”

The Literary Digest commentary concluded by offering the position of the attorney for a plaintiff seeking an injunction against the tax who quoted existing law which maintained, “all persons within the jurisdiction of the United States shall have the same right in every State and Territory … to the full and equal benefit of all laws and proceedings for the security of persons and property as is enjoyed by white citizens and shall be subject to like punishment, pains, penalties, taxes, licenses, and exactions of every kind and no other.”

Between 3:30 and 4 p.m. the afternoon of Sept. 10, 1897, Martin and his deputies met the miners at the entrance of Lattimer where Quality and Main roads meet. A brief verbal exchange occurred. In an instant, someone yelled, “give two or three shots,” and the deadly shooting that would take 19 lives with another 7 or 8 dying in hospital in Hazleton was over in seconds.

Martin and his deputies were placed on trial beginning in February 1898. A final verdict of “not guilty” was announced on March 9, 1898. No one was found guilty of firing upon and killing 19 marching miners at the entrance to Lattimer on Sept. 10, 1897.

If ever time permits, we should each walk through the final resting places of those 19 souls lost that day at the entrance to Lattimer. We can find them in St. Joseph’s, St. Stanislaus and Hazleton City cemeteries. We need to learn that they were young boys, young married men and old men. Some were American citizens, many were not. One, Michael Cheslock, had proudly just received his American citizenship that June.

We need to know that they marched allegedly without a single weapon in their column of 400 men. They believed their right to free speech was guaranteed by the two American flags carried at the vanguard of the march. They were striking for several pennies a day more and the ability to shop outside of the Lattimer general store owned by the town’s mining company. In that store, they were also expected to purchase at five times cost the dynamite they used to burrow through the coal they dug from the earth.

It was later said that Sheriff James Martin had a haunting look in his face from that time forward. Was he a victim of circumstance and pressure from the mine company owners? Had he really given an order to shoot?

With September’s Labor Day holiday celebrating American workers we need to remember that in any conflict in order to reach a resolution there must be open communication, mutual respect, a willingness to compromise and allowance for the opposition to save face extended by both parties.

Normally, through the efforts of the Hazleton Ministerium and their dedication to an annual service of forgiveness and reconciliation, we would gather this week at the Lattimer monument and seek to offer atonement for any transgressions committed on either side of this truly unique American labor tragedy. But we are in the time of COVID-19. So we each ponder this event individually in 2020.

Survivors of the Lattimer Massacre met the following day, Sept. 11, 1897, and formed a response which was published in the Sept. 13, 1897, Philadelphia Public Ledger. Over the ensuing 123 years, those involved that day still speak to us with their words:

“For years we have been oppressed by C. Pardee & Co. by the payment of starvation wages. They have deprived us of our liberty by compelling us to deal in their company store … forced us to purchase powder at five times the actual value and …tyrannized us so that we are no longer free men, but slaves. We assembled together peacefully and to seek redress for our grievances. Not one man among us was armed. We were opposed on the public highways, and without provocation were shot down like dogs … We denounce such action by the Sheriff and his deputies as cruel and willful and cowardly murder. We place ourselves before the bar of public opinion and appeal to the good citizens of the State and country, and ask them if there was justification or warrant in such assassination.”

The Lattimer survivors still ask us over the chasm of 123 years if there was justification in what happened there on Sept. 10, 1897.

How will you choose to answer?