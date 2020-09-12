Their view: There is no safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy

September 12, 2020 Times Leader Op-Ed
Kristin Evans Guest Columnist

If you’ve ever been pregnant, you know that everyone from close friends to strangers at the grocery store will share their wisdom from their own pregnancy.

One anecdote I remember hearing was, “it’s okay to have as much as one drink a day while you’re pregnant.” If you’ve also heard this and were wondering whether it might be true, let me bust this myth right here: There is NO safe amount of alcohol to drink during pregnancy.

Children come into this world whether they like it or not. They have no control over the behaviors of their parents, and they completely rely on us for care and guidance. We owe them a clean slate for the best shot at life, one that is uncomplicated by neurological and behavioral setbacks. They deserve to live a life that is free of constant health problems.

You might ask, what happens if you like to indulge in libations on the weekends, and then suddenly find out you are pregnant? The key is to stop the behavior as soon as possible and prevent any further fetal complications, and to also have an honest conversation with your doctor. There is no use in shaming ourselves for things in the past we cannot control, but as soon as you have the foresight and awareness you are obligated to make the responsible decision.

We can start by educating ourselves. Do you plan to become pregnant? If you answered, “no,” do you engage in behavior that could result in pregnancy? If your body is capable of producing children, you are obligated to educate and empower yourself to make healthy decisions for a potential child. Would you get behind the wheel of a car and take it on the interstate with no knowledge of how to operate it? It is equally as important that we learn about the implications of our behaviors early, regardless of whether we plan to conceive or not.

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) is the term we are most familiar with but is also the most severe outcome. We should be aware of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) – that’s right, it is a spectrum and therefore effects can be more or less severe. Babies can be born with low birth weight, facial and structural abnormalities, and problems with organs including the heart. If that isn’t enough to make you reconsider your methods of de-stressing, children can also suffer learning and behavioral issues, such as ADHD. This can result in major strains on the children and family as a unit. These are only some of the complications that are possible.

If we know someone who may become pregnant, we can help them to learn about these implications as well. How many of us know how our actions prior to conception can affect the baby? While it is certainly an uncomfortable subject, try to imagine a child suffering from the effects of FASD because we didn’t want to talk about it beforehand. Habits can certainly be difficult to change, but with some awareness and effort, we can create a better future for our children, and in turn, for ourselves.

Kristin Evans is a nursing student at Emory University and conducting her practicum in Community Health at Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc.